Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X among performers at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
In this file photo, Shawn Mendes performs at Y100's Jingle Ball at BB&T Center on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Amy Harris/Invision
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, August 13, 2019 1:30PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Shawn Mendes are set to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
MTV announced Tuesday that Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin and Rosalia will also hit the stage at the Aug. 26 event, taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift, who was previously announced as a performer, scored the most nominations. They are competing for 10 prizes.
Missy Elliott will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and will also perform. Comedian-actor Sebastian Maniscalco will host the VMAs.