TORONTO -- Canadian pop star Shawn Mendes will offer a glimpse into his life with a new documentary on Netflix next month.

“Shawn Mendes: In Wonder” hits the streaming service Nov. 23.

The title is a play on the Pickering, Ont.-raised performer's new single “Wonder” and his upcoming fourth studio album of the same name, due Dec. 4.

Music video maker Grant Singer directed the feature-length documentary.

Netflix says in a news release that the film chronicles the past few years of the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter's “rise and journey.”

Mendes is also an executive producer on the doc, as is his longtime manager, Andrew Gertler.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2020.