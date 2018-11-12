

CTVNews.ca Staff





The people have spoken. And they like superhero movies, the Kardashians and a certain K-pop group.

The 2018 edition of the People’s Choice Awards were held Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif.

Korean band BTS were among the night’s biggest winners, taking home four awards including for best music video and best musical group.

Other high-profile award recipients included the Kardashian dynasty, which won for best reality show and reality TV star of the year – it was Khloe – and the latest instalment in the “Avengers” movie franchise, which picked up three awards.

Some winners had Canadian connections as well. Shawn Mendes beat the likes of Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars to win male artist of the year, while the Vancouver-filmed “Riverdale” was awarded the prize for best drama show.