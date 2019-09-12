

Marianne Garvey, CNN





After months of teasing a relationship, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello kissed on Instagram for their followers and it was quite a display.

"So we saw like on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying about the way we were kissing and how it looks weird. Like, we kiss like fish," Mendes says in the video.

"Yeah, it really hurt our feelings," Cabello adds.

"We just want to show you how we really kiss," Mendes teased.

And just as we think we're going to get a sweet kiss, the two plant a sloppy, wet one, on each other, licking each other's faces and laughing.

The pair have hinted that they're a couple since the release of their hit collaboration, "Senorita."

They also recently performed together at the VMAs and came close to a kiss on stage, leaving the audience cheering.