

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian singer Shania Twain is apologizing after telling a British newspaper that, had she been American, she would have voted for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Twain told The Guardian that even though Trump was “offensive” he “seemed honest.”

“Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit,” she added.

In a series of tweets Sunday, Twain said she was sorry to “anybody offended” and that the interviewer’s question had caught her “off guard.”

“I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President,” Twain wrote.

“I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician,” Twain went on.

“My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him,” Twain added. “I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.”

Twain’s 2000 record Come On Over is the best-selling female solo album of all time.

