'Shallow Hal' led to dark times for women who played Gwyneth Paltrow's body double

Make-up artist Tony Gardner makes an adjustment to a fat suit he created for actress Gweneth Paltrow's character, a 300 pound woman, in the new comedy "Shallow Hal" Friday, Nov. 2, 2001, in his Baldwin Park, Calif., studio. Although the film is steeped in the message that people shouldn't be judged on appearance, activists for the overweight say that theme is overshadowed by cruel jokes about the fat character's chair-smashing girth. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Make-up artist Tony Gardner makes an adjustment to a fat suit he created for actress Gweneth Paltrow's character, a 300 pound woman, in the new comedy "Shallow Hal" Friday, Nov. 2, 2001, in his Baldwin Park, Calif., studio. Although the film is steeped in the message that people shouldn't be judged on appearance, activists for the overweight say that theme is overshadowed by cruel jokes about the fat character's chair-smashing girth. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What your poop colour can say about your health

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer for how often you should poop, but when it comes to what colour your stool should be, expert consensus is much narrower. And deviations from it can be a cause for concern.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social