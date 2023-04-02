Seymour Stein, record exec who signed up Madonna, dead at 80
Seymour Stein, the brash, prescient and highly successful founder of Sire Records who helped launched the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads and many others, died Sunday at age 80.
Stein, who helped found the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation and was himself inducted into the Rock Hall in 2005, died of cancer in Los Angeles, according to a statement by his family.
Born in 1942, Stein was a New York City native who as a teenager worked summers at Cincinnati-based King Records, James Brown's label, and by his mid-20s had co-founded Sire Productions, soon to become Sire Records.
Obsessed with the Billboard music charts since childhood, he was known for his deep knowledge and appreciation of music and would prove an astute judge of talent during the 1970s era of New Wave, a term he helped popularize, signing record deals with Talking Heads, the Ramones and the Pretenders.
"Seymour's taste in music is always a couple of years ahead of everyone else's," Talking Heads manager Gary Kurfirst told the Rock Hall around the time of Stein's induction.
His most lucrative discovery happened in the early 1980s, when he heard the demo tape of a little known singer-dancer from the downtown New York club scene, Madonna.
"I liked Madonna's voice, I liked the feel, and I liked the name Madonna. I liked it all and played it again," he wrote in his memoir "Siren Song," published in 2018, the same year he retired. Stein was hospitalized with a heart infection when he first learned of Madonna, but was so eager to meet that he had her brought to his room.
"She was all dolled up in cheap punky gear, the kind of club kid who looked absurdly out of place in a cardiac ward," he wrote. "She wasn't even interested in hearing me explain how much I liked her demo. `The thing to do now,' she said, 'is sign me to a record deal."'
Sire artists also included Ice T, the Smiths, Depeche Mode, the Replacements and Echo and the Bunnymen, along with the more-established Lou Reed and Brian Wilson, who recorded with Sire later in their careers.
Stein was married briefly to record promoter and real estate executive Linda Adler, with whom he had two children: filmmaker Mandy Stein and Samantha Lee Jacobs, who died of brain cancer in 2013. Sidney Stein and his wife divorced in the 1970s and years later he came out as gay.
"I am beyond grateful for every minute our family spent with him, and that the music he brought to the world impacted so many people's lives in a positive way," Mandy Stein said in a statement Sunday.
Explosion in Russian cafe kills prominent military blogger
An explosion tore through a cafe in Russia's second-largest city Sunday, killing a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine. Some reports said a bomb was embedded in a bust of the blogger that was given to him as a gift.
Quebec mother left behind in Syrian prison camp as 6 children set to return to Canada
Six children will soon be leaving a Syrian prison camp on a flight for Canada, but delays in their mother’s security assessment means the Quebec woman will not be able to come with them.
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Femicides on the rise as report indicates a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in Canada
Femicides in Canada are on a concerning rise according to a new report that says a woman or girl is killed every 48 hours in the country and this number is likely to increase.
Guilbeault defends carbon price, says on average, households will pay more but rich will shoulder burden
Canada's environment and climate change minister acknowledged that on average, households may eventually pay more for the carbon price than it gets back in rebate payments, but says the Liberal government has other programs to help Canadians lower their energy costs overall.
Here's how deep Canada's orphan well problem runs
Canadian companies are spending public funding to clean up their oil and gas wells at a time when the industry is raking in historic profits, yet many wells remain abandoned or unplugged. As the number of these wells rises, so do the environmental costs and the likelihood that taxpayers will be on the hook for them.
Yes, plants can talk: Groundbreaking study finds plants make sounds at a high frequency when stressed
Plants have long been thought to be mute, but according to a new study, they do cry out when they’re injured or lacking water, just at a frequency too high for us to hear.
Video captures endangered right whale mother and her calf off U.S. east coast
Recent video has captured a rare instance of an endangered North Atlantic right whale and her calf being seen swimming together off the eastern coast of the United States.
Astronomers find ring-shaped border on some distant planet may support life
A ring-shaped border on certain distant planets known as the 'terminator zone' that separates permanent daytime and nighttime could offer conditions suitable to support life, a recent study has found.
RCMP hopes to gain recruits with 150th anniversary, as N.S. inquiry casts new shadow
The RCMP is hoping to boost recruitment numbers in marking its upcoming 150th anniversary -- even as the national force's structure and practices come under damning new scrutiny.
Prince Edward Island election into final day of campaigning with vote on Monday
The Prince Edward Island election is into its final day of campaigning ahead of Monday's vote.
Inquiry into N.S. killings calls for bold change to tackle family violence 'epidemic'
The public inquiry into the April 2020 shootings in Nova Scotia is calling for an overhaul of the way society handles the "epidemic" of gender-based, intimate-partner and family violence.
New bishop appointed to head Diocese of Charlottetown
Roman Catholics in Prince Edward Island have a new leader.
6 children will return to Quebec from Syrian detention without their mother: advocates
Six Canadian children are set to leave a Syrian prison camp and fly to Canada without their mother, who cannot come with them because federal officials have not completed her security assessment, advocates for the family say. The federal government gave the Quebec woman until today to decide whether her children would join other Canadians on the repatriation flight, expected to depart any day now, or remain with her in Syria, said Alexandra Bain of the group Families Against Violent Extremism.
South Korea, U.S., Japan hold anti-North Korea submarine drill
The South Korean, U.S. and Japanese navies began their first anti-submarine drills in six months on Monday to boost their coordination against increasing North Korean missile threats, South Korea's military said.
Explosion in Russian cafe kills prominent military blogger
An explosion tore through a cafe in Russia's second-largest city Sunday, killing a well-known military blogger and strident supporter of the war in Ukraine. Some reports said a bomb was embedded in a bust of the blogger that was given to him as a gift.
Trump to deliver remarks Tuesday night after his arraignment
Former U.S. president Donald Trump will deliver remarks Tuesday night in Florida after his scheduled arraignment in New York on charges related to hush money payments, his campaign announced Sunday.
Blinken: Russia must immediately free 2 detained Americans
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged his Russian counterpart, in a rare phone call between the diplomats since the Ukraine war, to immediately release a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained last week as well as another imprisoned American, Paul Whelan, the State Department said Sunday.
Rebounding Pope Francis marks Palm Sunday in St. Peter's Square
Bundled in a long, white coat and battling a hoarse voice, Pope Francis presided over Mass in St. Peter's Square before tens of thousands of faithful on Palm Sunday, a day after he left a Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis.
Ukrainian official offers plan for a Crimea without Russia
A top Ukrainian official on Sunday outlined a series of steps the government in Kyiv would take after the country reclaims control of Crimea, including dismantling the strategic bridge that links the seized Black Sea peninsula to Russia.
Guilbeault defends carbon price, says on average, households will pay more but rich will shoulder burden
Canada's environment and climate change minister acknowledged that on average, households may eventually pay more for the carbon price than it gets back in rebate payments, but says the Liberal government has other programs to help Canadians lower their energy costs overall.
Ottawa is going all in on 'friendshoring.' Here's what that could mean.
This year's budget reveals the federal Liberals envision Canada relying more on its allies for trade in the future, economists and geopolitical experts say -- even if that could result in higher prices or missed opportunities.
A glass of wine or beer per day is fine for your health: new study
A new Canadian study of 4.8 million people says a daily alcoholic drink isn't likely to send anyone to an early grave, nor will it offer any of the health benefits touted by previous studies, even if it is organic red wine.
More people with greater needs driving $7B increase to dental-care cost
The federal government now expects far more Canadians with long-overdue dental needs to sign up for its insurance plan, and the health minister says that's why the estimated cost has risen by $7 billion.
Rush for diabetes and weight-loss drug Ozempic puts cross-border sales in spotlight
The B.C. government's bid to restrict the sale of diabetes drug Ozempic to prevent non-Canadian residents draining supplies was the right move and a long time coming, says Brett Skinner, founder and CEO of the Canadian Health Policy Institute.
Going back to the moon: 'This is Canada on the world stage, doing big things'
On Monday, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts -- three from the U.S., one from Canada -- who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon.
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk's most despised news organizations.
Yes, plants can talk: Groundbreaking study finds plants make sounds at a high frequency when stressed
Plants have long been thought to be mute, but according to a new study, they do cry out when they’re injured or lacking water, just at a frequency too high for us to hear.
Movie reviews: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' is a breath of fresh fantasy air
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,' 'Spinning Gold,' 'Tetris' and 'Space Oddity'
Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71
Ryuichi Sakamoto, a world-renowned Japanese musician and actor who composed for Hollywood hits such as 'The Last Emperor' and 'The Revenant,' has died. He was 71.
OPEC+ alliance announces surprise cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day from May to year-end
Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced further cuts in their production amounting to around 1.16 million barrels per day in a surprise move they said was aimed at supporting market stability.
Twitter pulls check mark from main New York Times account
Twitter has removed the verification check mark on the main account of The New York Times, one of CEO Elon Musk's most despised news organizations.
Banks face rising shareholder pressure through climate resolutions as AGMs loom
Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief Na'Moks will head to Saskatoon for the Royal Bank of Canada's April 5 general meeting, where he plans to share his concerns about its fossil fuel funding and encourage the assembled shareholders to support a resolution related to respecting Indigenous rights.
She's gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries over the past year. Here's what she's learned
Loni James has gone on 34 first dates in 19 countries, a series of romantic rituals full of intrigue, surprises and cultural firsts. She says that even the bad dates have been memorable -- and that all of them have taught her something. This is what she learned.
Man converts Tesla into film studio for journey to recount love story in the North
A man making a film based on his experiences living in Northern Canada in the early 1970s has found an unusual way to work on his project while travelling in the region.
Lanterns and crescents: More retailers court Ramadan buyers
This year's Ramadan, which started last week, Target rolled out its first dedicated Ramadan and Eid collection. It's one of the latest signs of big retailers in the United States catering to Muslim shoppers' needs. Many Muslim enthusiastically welcomed the recognition, applauding retailers.
Medvedev beats Sinner in straight sets for Miami Open title
Daniil Medvedev captured his fourth ATP title of the year on Sunday, beating Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3 for the Miami Open men's singles title and to move to 6-0 in their career matchup.
Raptors inch closer to securing spot in play-in tournament
Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, Fred VanVleet added 20 points and a career-high 20 assists and the Toronto Raptors beat the undermanned Charlotte Hornets 128-108 on Sunday to inch closer to securing a spot in the NBA play-in tournament.
NBA, players reach deal for a new labour agreement
The most financially successful era in NBA history will continue uninterrupted for at least six more years, after the league and its players came to a tentative agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that will kick in this summer.
Verstappen wins in wild finish to F1 Australian Grand Prix
Red Bull's Max Verstappen claimed his first Australian Grand Prix on Sunday in remarkable circumstances after a chaotic F1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag.
Tesla misses delivery estimates as weak economy overshadows price cuts
Tesla Inc. on Sunday missed estimates for first-quarter deliveries as a bleak economic outlook and rising competition outweighed the electric automaker's efforts to prop up demand with price cuts.
Man converts Tesla into film studio for journey to recount love story in the North
A man making a film based on his experiences living in Northern Canada in the early 1970s has found an unusual way to work on his project while travelling in the region.