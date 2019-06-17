

Convicted sex offender Bill Cosby tweeted a Father’s Day message urging dads to make a “renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose.”

"Hey, Hey, Hey...It’s America’s Dad...I know it’s late, but to all of the Dads... It’s an honor to be called a Father," the Twitter post read. "so let’s make today a renewed oath to fulfilling our purpose — strengthening our families and communities."

The disgraced comedian’s post then links to an Instagram video of footage of a younger Cosby speaking about slavery, racism and black fatherhood. He then posted the identical video on Twitter in a series of tweets which included the hashtags #AmericasFavoriteDad, #FarFromFinished and #RenewedOathToOurCommunity.

Cosby is currently serving up to ten years in a correctional facility after being convicted on April 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home outside of Philadelphia in 2004.

As for how Cosby supposedly tweeted from prison, his spokesperson Andrew Wyatt told USA Today that the comedian had asked that a Father’s Day message be posted on his behalf.

But people on Twitter and Instagram were quick to condemn Cosby and criticize his lack of self-awareness, particularly considering he used his wholesome image and fame as “America’s Dad” to prey on some of his alleged victims.

Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual assault, rape and misconduct over a 50-year timespan, including five who testified at his retrial.

But despite this, Cosby has still maintained legions of fans. And some of them took to Twitter to praise his Father’s Day message.

However, he wasn’t the only disgraced celebrity who’s gotten backlash for their social media posts over Father’s Day weekend.

Former football star O.J. Simpson apparently joined Twitter the same week as the 25th anniversary of his ex-wife’s murder, so people could “get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything.”

“It should be a lot of fun. I got a little getting even to do. So God bless, take care,” he said in a short video.

People on social media also weren’t thrilled with his post.

