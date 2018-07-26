

CTVNews.ca Staff





Vancouver transit riders will soon hear Canadian actor Seth Rogen’s signature voice during some announcement on transit lines, the area transportation agency announced Thursday.

“Any opportunity to enrich the lives of the Canadian people is an opportunity I will take,” the Knocked Up actor says -- followed by his trademark laugh -- in the video posted to the TransLink’s social media pages Thursday.

In one of the example announcements, he says “Hey Vancouver, it’s Seth,” and offers tips to make “your transit ride even more awesome.” .

“I know your bag is probably very nice and you care deeply for it. But that doesn’t mean it needs its own seat,” he says in one announcement. “Those are very nice sneakers, but kind of a horror show on the sole,” he says in another. “So get those feet off the seat -- my mom might be sitting there one day. Come on!”

Rogen, who often plays Canadian characters in Hollywood films and finds a way to incorporate Canada in his own productions, is from Vancouver and says he still takes transit when he’s in the city.

“When the opportunity came up to be a voice of public transportation, I was thrilled. I am honestly always looking for ways to participate in Canadian culture and to put the spotlight on Canada,” he says in the clip. “Giving them some interesting information as to where they’re going could be additive in people’s lives, which is nice.”

In May, the actor replied to a tweet suggesting he voice announcements on Vancouver transit instead of Morgan Freeman, tweeting “Yo if they need a replacement now let me know.” The TransLink account replied, offering to “DM and talk” with the star. The partnership with Freeman was halted in May when the actor was accused of inappropriate conduct.

“Mr. Rogen offered to work with TransLink free of charge and we accepted his offer in the pursuit of providing a better customer experience and to share pride in the region,” said TransLink’s Steve Vanagas in a statement to the Daily Hive. “Watch for Mr. Rogen as a guest voice on our system in the coming weeks.”