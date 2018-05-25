

Vancouver's transit system has announced plans to pull a public announcement campaign that used Morgan Freeman's voice following allegations of sexual assault which surfaced Thursday. But Vancouverites won't be left in the lurch: looks like homegrown Hollywood star Seth Rogen could fill the silence.

Freeman had lent his iconic voice to the city's Translink system as part of a campaign with VISA Canada. As of next month, commuters and riders at select SkyTrain stations and bus routes throughout the city were to hear Freeman reminding them about new mobile payment features and to mind their manners.

But on Thursday, following an explosive report from CNN in which several women accused the actor of inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment, TransLink released a brief statement announcing plans to suspend the campaign:

"In light of information we've learned through news stories on May 24, 2018, of serious allegations against actor Morgan Freeman, TransLink has decided to pause his voice announcements as part of a VISA ad campaign on the transit system. We will be reaching out to VISA to discuss further."

When Vancouver Sun reporter Stephanie Ip tweeted a shout-out to @SethRogen, suggesting he be used to voice the announcements, the Vancouver native and Hollywood actor was quick to respond in the affirmative.

"Thanks for the offer Seth. Let's DM and talk."

Folks on Twitter are also asking another Vancouver-Hollywood export to join.

"I think @VancityReynolds [Ryan Reynolds] could help you guys out with some voice over too."

And not to be left out of the fun, Toronto's transit system the TTC also piped in, after a city councillor invited Rogen to front their public transportation system.