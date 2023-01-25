Serena Williams, Kristen Bell, North West join cast of 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'

TORONTO -

Tennis champion Serena Williams and "Frozen" star Kristen Bell are among the names joining the Paw Patrol movie sequel.

Toronto-headquartered Spin Master Entertainment announced the additions to the cast, which also include North West joining her mom Kim Kardashian, who was in the first movie.

Distributor Elevation Pictures says "Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" will open in Canadian theatres on Oct. 13.

Other new names attached to the star-studded cast include "Dead to Me" actor James Marsden, "The Handmaid's Tale" actress McKenna Grace, and "Sweet Tooth" star Christian Convery.

The first movie, which is a spinoff of the popular TV series and toys targeting the preschool set, was declared by the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television as the highest-grossing Canadian film in 2021 based on domestic box-office figures.

"Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie" will see the pups transform into The Mighty Pups after a meteor crash-lands in Adventure City.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2023.