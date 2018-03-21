Selena Gomez responds after bikini pics show scar
Selena Gomez, right, says she received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa. (Selena Gomez / Instagram)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, March 21, 2018 10:15AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Selena Gomez took to Instagram after bikini photos of her in Australia showing a scar drew social media comments that she looked "thick."
The singer wrote that the beauty myth was "an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness and self-hatred."
Gomez says she "chose to take care of myself" because she wants to and "not to prove anything to anyone."
The scar was the result of a complication from her 2017 kidney transplant.
The post included a video of Gomez with friends on a boat in Sydney Harbor.
The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty. I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails. ����