Select list of winners at 2023 Tony Awards
Select final winners at the 2023 Tony Awards:
Best musical: "Kimberly Akimbo"
Best play: "Leopoldstadt"
Best revival of a musical: "Parade"
Best revival of a play: Suzan-Lori Parks' "Topdog/Underdog"
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical: Victoria Clark, "Kimberly Akimbo"
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play: Sean Hayes, "Good Night, Oscar"
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play: Jodie Comer, "Prima Facie"
Best book of a musical: "Kimberly Akimbo," David Lindsay-Abaire
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical: J. Harrison Ghee, "Some Like It Hot"
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical: Alex Newell, "Shucked"
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play: Miriam Silverman, "The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window"
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical: Bonnie Milligan, "Kimberly Akimbo"
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play: Brandon Uranowitz, "Leopoldstadt"
Best direction of a play: Patrick Marber, "Leopoldstadt"
Best direction of a musical: Michael Arden, "Parade"
Best choreography: Casey Nicholaw, "Some Like It Hot"
Best original score: "Kimberly Akimbo," music by Jeanine Tesori and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire
Best orchestrations: Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, "Some Like It Hot"
Best costume of a musical: Gregg Barnes, "Some Like It Hot"
Best costume of a play: Brigitte Reiffenstuel, "Leopoldstadt"
Best lighting design of a play: Tim Lutkin, "Life of Pi"
Best lighting design of a musical: Natasha Katz, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"
Canada
Nearly 350 firefighters from the EU will help battle relentless Canadian wildfires
A battalion of nearly 350 firefighters from the European Union will soon be on the ground in Quebec to help their Canadian counterparts tackle a devastating and unprecedented wildfire season.
N.S. government must help communities prepare for more wildfires: climate experts
Climate and forestry researchers say Nova Scotia must act swiftly to prepare for future wildfires in the province's increasingly vulnerable forests.
Wildfire roundup: What you need to know about blazes burning across Canada
Wildfires are burning dangerously close to a central Albertan town in what federal officials say is an 'unprecedented' fire season across Canada. Here's a look at developments Sunday.
Two species are in danger of local extinction as wildfires spread across Canada
As Canada faces an unprecedented wildfire season, Calgary's Wilder Institute is looking for ways to preserve at-risk species which could become locally extinct if wildfires reach their habitat.
New Canada Post stamp honours first Indigenous woman premier Nellie Cournoyea
On Monday, Canada Post revealed a new stamp design honouring the life and work of Nellie Cournoyea, Canada’s first Indigenous woman to become premier of a province or territory. She served as the sixth premier of the Northwest Territories from 1991 to 1995.
Air Canada passengers frustrated after tech issue delays, cancellations
Last week's technical issues at Air Canada caused delays and cancellations and left hundreds of Canadians stranded and frustrated.
World
Nuclear states modernize their weapons, Chinese arsenal is growing: watchdog
The nine nuclear-armed states continue to modernize their arsenals and several deployed new nuclear-armed or nuclear-capable weapon systems in 2022, a Swedish think tank said Monday.
Oldest of 4 siblings who survived Colombian plane crash told family their mother lived for days
The four Indigenous children who survived 40 days in the Amazon jungle after their plane crashed have shared limited but harrowing details of their ordeal with their family, including that their mother survived the crash for days before she died.
Driver charged after bus carrying wedding guests in Australia rolls over, killing 10 and injuring 25
The driver of a bus was charged Monday after the vehicle carrying wedding guests rolled over on a foggy night in Australia's wine country, killing 10 people and injuring 25 in the nation's most deadly road accident in almost 30 years, police said.
Ted Kaczynski, known as the 'Unabomber,' died by suicide: AP sources
Ted Kaczynski, known as the 'Unabomber,' who carried out a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died by suicide, four people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Ex-Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon released after arrest by police in party finance probe
Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who dominated politics in Scotland for almost a decade, was arrested and questioned for several hours on Sunday by police investigating the finances of the governing, pro-independence Scottish National Party.
Silvio Berlusconi, scandal-scarred ex-Italian leader, dies at 86
Silvio Berlusconi, the boastful billionaire media mogul who was Italy's longest-serving premier despite scandals over his sex-fuelled parties and allegations of corruption, died Monday, according to Italian media. He was 86.
Politics
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Many federal seats too close to call and 'up for grabs' in latest Nanos projections
If a federal election were held now, Nanos Research's latest seat projections show Liberals would be in tough fights in ridings they won in 2021 -- including those in metropolitan areas in B.C. and Ontario.
Public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table': LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says a public inquiry into foreign interference 'has never been off the table,' following the sudden resignation of special rapporteur David Johnston.
Ukraine's fight for 'the future of us all,' Trudeau says on surprise trip to Kyiv
Canada will spend $500 million to help Ukraine's military fight Russia's invasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday in Kyiv, where he told the country's parliament they are in a battle for 'the future of us all.'
Health
Abstinence not required: How a Baltimore drug treatment program prioritizes saving lives
In a mobile health clinic housed in a retrofitted van, which parks in some of Baltimore's most drug-ravaged communities, doctors and nurses meet with patients, write prescriptions and provide basic wound care, hepatitis C treatment, packages of the overdose reversal agent naloxone and more, all free of charge.
Ontario to stop free COVID-19 rapid test program in pharmacies, grocery stores
An Ontario program that distributes free rapid tests for COVID-19 at grocery stores and pharmacies will end after this month.
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
Sci-Tech
ChatGPT a 'time-saver' for parents, teachers as Canadians share how they're using the AI tool
Several Canadians wrote to CTVNews.ca about how they are using AI tools such as ChatGPT to help with everything from fine-tuning their resumes to generating meal plans. But many also acknowledge the limitations of this technology, including its ability to generate false information. Here's how Canadians are making the most of ChatGPT while being mindful of its pitfalls.
Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to protest company's controversial new policy
Thousands of Reddit forums are going dark Monday in one of the largest user-driven protests ever to hit the social media platform.
Government policy tells CRTC to exclude social media users from online streaming bill
Canadians who make content online are to be excluded from future regulations that the Liberal government is imposing on digital giants, a new draft policy shows.
Entertainment
Kelis has no interest in addressing that Bill Murray dating speculation
Kelis can’t be bothered with speculation about her dating life. Speculation the “Milkshake” singer and actor Bill Murray are romantically linked began with a report on Thursday from the US Sun, which spurred confusion online and set Twitter ablaze with hilarious reactions to the unlikely potential couple.
No script at Tony Awards, but plenty of song, dance, high spirits and history-making wins
The Tony Awards ceremony went off without a hitch on Sunday night. The event was scriptless, to honour a compromise with striking writers, but chock full of high-spirited Broadway performances drawing raucous cheers from an audience clearly thrilled to be there at all.
BTS is 10 years old: Seoul landmarks to be lit up in purple to celebrate K-pop band's anniversary
Skyscrapers, bridges and other landmarks in South Korea's capital will be lit up in purple on Monday as the country begins celebrating the 10th anniversary of K-pop band BTS, whose global popularity is a source of national pride.
Business
JPMorgan reaches settlement with victims of Jeffrey Epstein
JPMorgan Chase has reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit with victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Nasdaq deepens fintech push with US$10.5B Adenza deal
Nasdaq on Monday said it will buy Thoma Bravo-owned software firm Adenza for US$10.5 billion, in what would be the exchange operator's biggest acquisition as it speeds up its push to become a more tech-focused company.
Stock market today: Wall Street opens higher ahead of big week for central banks
Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after the S&P 500 logged its fourth winning week in a row, while investors await another decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates.
Lifestyle
Skin flare-ups? Here might be why acne is coming back: expert
Many medical conditions can cause the skin to break out and result in dry areas, but one expert says anyone can be subjected to skin flare-ups.
Decades-long study showcases positive link between sports and children's mental health
A study in the Netherlands shows how important sports and physical activity is for younger children and proves the positive impacts carry on into adult life.
New Canada Post stamp honours first Indigenous woman premier Nellie Cournoyea
On Monday, Canada Post revealed a new stamp design honouring the life and work of Nellie Cournoyea, Canada’s first Indigenous woman to become premier of a province or territory. She served as the sixth premier of the Northwest Territories from 1991 to 1995.
Sports
Nick Taylor's victory at RBC Canadian Open 'monumental' on multiple levels
Nick Taylor tossed his putter having realized what he had accomplished. That moment on Sunday was followed by thunderous cheers and jumping from the fans at Oakdale Golf and Country Club in Toronto, which coincided with the reaction from fans at home across Canada, including some of Taylor's family.
Ashleigh Buhai closes with 65 to win ShopRite LPGA Classic
As she entered her 30s, Ashleigh Buhai was frustrated with consistently contending but never winning on the LPGA Tour. There was nothing wrong with her swing, so she began working with a mental coach. Now at the cusp of 35 on a tour dominated by players a decade or more younger, the South African is playing the best golf of her career.
Canada's Nick Taylor wins RBC Canadian Open in a playoff to end 69-year drought
Nick Taylor has won the RBC Canadian Open. The Abbotsford, B.C., product rolled in a dramatic 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole Sunday to beat England's Tommy Fleetwood and end a 69-year drought for Canadians at the men's national golf championship.
Autos
Ford to bring Mustang back to Le Mans under company rebranding
Ford has planned a return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with its iconic Mustang muscle car next year under a massive rebranding of Ford Performance aimed at bringing the automotive manufacturer "into the racing business."
Climate activists deflate tires of more than 100 SUVs in Denmark's capital
A group of climate activists claimed responsibility on Wednesday for deflating the tires of sport utility vehicles in Denmark's capital. More than 100 vehicles were vandalized, police said.