Staff at Easy Street Records in Seattle, Wash., say they have found two items belonging to late Nirvana front man Kurt Cobain in their store over the past two weeks – posting photos of the royalty cheque and rent receipt on their social media accounts.

Cobain and Nirvana were leaders of the grunge movement and one of the most influential bands of the 90s. Cobain died by suicide in his Seattle home in 1994.

Store owner Matt Vaughn found the items in a box of records and itineraries he purchased in 1993 while tidying in the store’s basement, according to CNN.

“Royalty check found at Easy Street today,” the Instagram post from August 28 reads. “This is dated 03/06/91, 6 months before #nevermind would change the face of the planet.”

A second Instagram post from Sept. 5 shows a rent receipt captioned with “RIP Kurt, we will always miss u. You changed the game, your music will last forever.”