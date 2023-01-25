Searchers find 2nd hiker in area where Julian Sands missing
Rescue personnel in California have found a 75-year-old hiker who was lost on the same snow-covered mountain where actor Julian Sands is missing.
NBC LA captured images of Jin Chung, of North Hollywood, being loaded into an ambulance Tuesday afternoon. He had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries but was able to walk with assistance and was taken to a hospital, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. His condition was not immediately known
The Sheriff's Department launched the search after Chung didn't return from a hike Sunday on 10,064-foot (3,068-meter) Mt. Baldy.
Chung carpooled to the mountain with two others and made plans to meet them at the vehicle at 2 p.m., but Chung did not return, authorities said.
The sheriff's department said rescuers unsuccessfully continued searching for Sands on Mt. Baldy over the weekend.
"Helicopters and drones continued to use infrared devices during the search however, all were negative for any signs of Sands," the department's statement said.
Sands, 65, was reported missing Jan. 13 while hiking. Search and rescue crews began looking for him on the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 40 miles (64 kilometres) northeast of downtown Los Angeles.
"No evidence of his current location has been discovered. The search will continue, weather and ground conditions permitting," a sheriff's department statement said.
Storms have coated the mountain with heavy snow and ice and searches have been thwarted by the threat of avalanches and foul weather, including powerful winds.
Authorities describe mountain conditions as extremely dangerous. Two hikers have died in recent weeks. One fell at least 500 feet (152 metres) down an icy slope.
Sands starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter in the 1985 British romance from director James Ivory, "A Room With a View."
He also had major roles in in 1989's "Warlock," 1990's "Arachnophobia," 1991's "Naked Lunch," 1993's "Boxing Helena" and "Leaving Las Vegas" in 1995.
Sands has worked consistently in the decades since with smaller roles in film and television.
