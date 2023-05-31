Sean "Diddy" Combs sues Diageo, saying it neglected his vodka and tequila brands

Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. Combs is suing Diageo, saying the spirits company didn't make promised investments in his vodka and tequila brands and treated them as inferior "urban" brands. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 15, 2022. Combs is suing Diageo, saying the spirits company didn't make promised investments in his vodka and tequila brands and treated them as inferior "urban" brands. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What you may not have known about bladder cancer

Although bladder cancer is the fifth most common cancer in Canada, experts say there’s a significant lack of awareness surrounding whom it affects the most — statistically, men — and that the most common risk factor is smoking.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social