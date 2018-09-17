School shootings inspire Burt Bacharach's new song about 'keeping our kids safe'
This May 6, 2013 photo shows composer Burt Bacharach posing for a portrait in New York. The celebrated songwriter has collaborated with fellow Grammy winner Rudy Perez on "Live to See Another Day," inspired by U.S. school shootings. (Photo by Scott Gries/Invision/AP, File)
Hillel Italie, The Associated Press
Published Monday, September 17, 2018 10:52AM EDT
NEW YORK -- At age 90, Burt Bacharach hasn't lost faith in the power of music.
The celebrated songwriter has collaborated with fellow Grammy winner Rudy Perez on "Live to See Another Day," an emotional ballad inspired by the Parkland massacre and other school shootings. Bacharach told The Associated Press during a recent telephone interview that the new song was about love and "keeping our kids safe." Vocals are handled by two Florida teens, Haven Star and Angie Green.
Proceeds will be donated to the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, an anti-gun violence organization based in Newtown, Connecticut, where a gunman killed 20 schoolchildren in 2012.