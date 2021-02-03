TORONTO -- Could there be another "Schitt's" sweep?

After winning in all seven major Emmy Awards comedy categories last fall, Canadian sitcom "Schitt's Creek" has landed several Golden Globe nominations, including best TV musical or comedy series.

As with the Emmys, all four leads of the Ontario-shot show have also snagged acting nominations for the Golden Globes.

Toronto-born Catherine O'Hara is up for her starring role as matriarch Moira Rose, alongside series co-creator Eugene Levy of Hamilton, who plays her husband, Johnny.

Also nominated is Toronto-raised series co-creator and showrunner Daniel Levy for his supporting acting role as their son, alongside Ottawa-born Annie Murphy as their daughter.

The series, which aired on CBC and Pop TV, ended its sixth and final season last April.

It became a pop-culture phenomenon with its look at a family who lost their fortune and had to live in a motel in a small town.

"Schitt's Creek" has some stiff competition for best comedy at the Golden Globes: "Emily in Paris," "The Flight Attendant," "The Great" and "Ted Lasso."

Other Canadian Emmy nominees this year include New Brunswick-born Donald Sutherland for playing the powerful patriarch on the HBO miniseries "The Undoing."

