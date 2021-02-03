TORONTO -- Canadian sitcom "Schitt's Creek" has landed several Golden Globe nominations, including best TV musical or comedy series.

Toronto-born Catherine O'Hara also landed a nomination for her starring role as matriarch Moira Rose on the Ontario-shot riches-to-rags show.

And Toronto-raised series co-creator Daniel Levy is nominated for best supporting actor for playing her son.

The Ontario-shot show swept its Emmy Awards categories last fall, landing seven trophies, including best comedy series.

All four leads snagged acting Emmys trophies, including O'Hara, Levy, his dad and series co-creator Hamilton-born Eugene Levy, and Ottawa-born Annie Murphy.

Daniel Levy also won a writing award and a directing trophy he shared with Andrew Cividino for the show, which aired on CBC and ended its sixth and final season in April.

"Schitt's Creek" has some stiff competition in its Golden Globes category: "Emily in Paris," "The Flight Attendant," "The Great" and "Ted Lasso."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021