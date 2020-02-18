TORONTO -- It will be a celebrated ending for "Schitt's Creek" and "Anne with an E" at next month's Canadian Screen Awards, with a slew of nominations for each show.

"Schitt's Creek," which announced last year that the currently running sixth season will be the last, is up for a leading 26 trophies going into Canadian Screen Week.

Nominations for the internationally beloved riches-to-rags story include best comedy series, best writing, and best lead actor for both father-son stars/co-creators Daniel and Eugene Levy.

Meanwhile, the CBC coming-of-age story "Anne with an E," which was cancelled in late November after three seasons, is next with 17 nominations.

Its chances include best drama series, best writing, and best lead actress for Amybeth McNulty, who plays the titular Prince Edward Island orphan from Lucy Maud Montgomery's classic novel "Anne of Green Gables."

The leading film contender for this year's Canadian Screen Awards, which will be held March 29, is "The Song of Names" with nine nominations.