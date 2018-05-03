

The Associated Press





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Saudi Arabia opened its second movie theatre this week with tickets expected to go on sale to the public this weekend.

The Vox Cinemas movie theatre in the capital, Riyadh, has four screens, including an IMAX screen and a special theatre for kids. VOX Cinemas is owned by Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim, a major regional developer of malls and movie theatres.

Majid Al Futtaim's CEO Alain Bejjani told The Associated Press on Thursday the company plans to open theatres in all of the kingdom's major cities over the next two years, with a Vox movie theatre opening in the second largest city of Jiddah early next year.

Saudi Arabia opened its first movie theatre two weeks ago after a more than 35-year ban on cinemas, showing the blockbuster "Black Panther."