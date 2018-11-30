

The Canadian Press





SASKATOON -- The city of Saskatoon would like to have the Juno Awards back.

Tourism Saskatoon is trying to put together funding so the city can bid for the 2020 Canadian music awards show.

The awards were last held in the Saskatchewan city in 2007.

Tourism Saskatoon CEO Todd Brandt says the city has 3,000 more seats at SaskTel Centre than the last time it was host.

He estimates the event could generate between $10 million and $12 million in economic activity.

Tourism Saskatoon is working to gather a $1.5-million funding package necessary to submit the bid.

The hope is that the city would put up $350,000 if the bid were successful. That request is to go before a committee on Monday.

"The young, dynamic nature of Saskatoon is such a great fit for this event," said Brandt, who noted holding the Junos would involve about 72 events across the city leading up to the televised awards show.

Brandt said a bid was attempted for the 2019 Junos, which are being held in London, Ont.

"We weren't able to pull together the financial package, so regretfully we had to pull out."

A bid is expected to be submitted before Christmas.