

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Saskatoon's Saron Fanel





A professional lacrosse team in Saskatchewan has received mixed reaction after choosing to support a controversial Christmas song.

For complete coverage, visit CTV Saskatoon

During a stoppage in play on Saturday night, the Saskatchewan Rush played “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” and encouraged those in attendance to sing along, while players held fake newspapers with the song’s title as the headline.

Two weeks ago, a Cleveland radio station announced it would not include the song on its Christmas playlist. Radio stations across the U.S. and Canada -- including those operated by Bell Media -- followed suit days later.

Concern over the 1944 classic has been ongoing for years as the song includes lyrics include "What's in this drink?" and "Baby, don't hold out," while one singer is trying to persuade the other to stay inside for the night.

People on social media called the Rush’s decision to embrace the song as “silly” and “tasteless,” while the team’s owner, Bruce Urban, said the move was meant to poke fun at how sensitive some people can be.

With a report from CTV Saskatoon and with files from The Canadian Press