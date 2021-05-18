TORONTO -- Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sarah Polley and renowned actors Jayne Eastwood and Lorne Cardinal were among the winners on the second night of the virtual Canadian Screen Awards.

Polley took a directing nod alongside Adriana Maggs and Will Bowes for the CBC Gem original comedy "Hey Lady!"

And Eastwood took an acting trophy for starring as the boozy and blunt "Hey Lady!" protagonist, whose favourite pasttime is "terrorizing her adult children."

"Hey Lady!" premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival and also has a cast including Jackie Richardson, Don McKellar, Scott Thompson and Peter Keleghan.

Cardinal also got an acting nod, for his role as Sgt. Davis Quinton on CTV Comedy's "Corner Gas Animated," which also won best animated program or series.

Several other programs also took two awards apiece during Tuesday's pre-recorded livestream presentations, which honoured digital and immersive content, and children's and animation TV programming.

CBC Gem's "Bit Playas" won best fictional web program or series and a writing honour for its comical story of two best friends living in downtown Toronto.

Kris Siddiqi and Nigel Downer write and star in the series, which debuted in 2019 and is described as "the classic relationship of 'The Odd Couple' meets the urban angst of 'Broad City,' crossed with the playful magic realism of 'Man Seeking Woman."'

"Odd Squad Mobile Unit" from TVOKids was declared best children's or youth fiction program or series and also got a directing nod.

And perennial TVOKids hit "PAW Patrol" took trophies for best pre-school program or series and best sound.

Best non-fiction web program or series went to CBC's "Canada's a Drag," a nine-part docu-series about the art of drag performance.

Other notable winners included rising star Saara Chaudry for her voice performance in TVOKids' "Dino Dana." Chaudry has had several prominent roles in animated projects, including the 2018 Oscar-nominated Canadian co-production "The Breadwinner," executive produced by Angelina Jolie.

"Kim's Convenience" actor Andrew Phung won best host of a web program or series for "The 2019 Canadian Improv Games with Andrew Phung," which streamed on CBC Gem.

And comedian Tricia Black won a supporting actor award for the web series "Band Ladies," which streamed on Highball TV and follows five women in Toronto who turn their boring book club into a punk band.

The Canadian Screen Awards virtual presentations run through Thursday on the website and social media channels of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18 ,2021.