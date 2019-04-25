Sarah Jessica Parker, jeweller settle breach-of-contract suit
This April 22, 2019 file photo shows actress Sarah Jessica Parker at a special screening of 'The White Crow' in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 7:51AM EDT
NEW YORK - Sarah Jessica Parker and a British jeweller have settled a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the actress.
Kat Florence Design sued Parker, arguing that she had agreed to promote a collaborative jewelry line of diamonds and other gems for a fee of US$7.5 million but failed to live up to the obligation.
Parker filed a lawsuit of her own, saying payments from the designer were "abruptly and without notice or explanation stopped" in October 2016.
She said she was paid about $1.3 million.
Details of the settlement in New York were not disclosed.
"Kat Florence Design and Sarah Jessica Parker are pleased to have resolved their differences," the two said in a joint statement.
"Kat's and Jessica's mutual appreciation for one another remains unwavering, and they are excited to resume their partnership."