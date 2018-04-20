Sarah Jessica Parker calls Cynthia Nixon's run 'exciting'
In this March 18, 2010 file photo, actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, center, Cynthia Nixon, left, and Kristin Davis, from the upcoming film "Sex and the City 2," pose for photographers at the Warner Bros. Pictures photo call during ShoWest 2010 in Las Vegas. (Matt Sayles/AP Photo)
John Carucci, The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 20, 2018 10:48AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Cynthia Nixon's quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited -- Sarah Jessica Parker.
Parker said Thursday her former "Sex and the City" co-star would be "right for New York."
The actress spoke briefly about Nixon's New York gubernatorial run on the red carpet for the world premiere of her new film, "Blue Night" at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Says Parker: "I'm excited about her candidacy." Then she added: "I think she's been great for the conversation."