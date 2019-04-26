

Christy Somos , CTVNews.ca





From her breakout role as Dr. Christina Yang on “Grey’s Anatomy” to her recent critically acclaimed role as Eve Polastri in “Killing Eve,” Sandra Oh remains one of the most recognizable Canadian talents on screen.

On Friday she was back in her hometown of Ottawa for the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards (GGPAA), which presented Oh with the 2019 National Arts Centre Award, recognizing the extraordinary work of an artist in their past performance year.

“It’s incredible to be here,” Oh told etalk’s Lainy Lui. Oh hails from Nepean, west of the city’s core.

From an Emmy nomination, a Golden Globe nomination and win (making her the first Asian woman to win multiple Golden Globes), hosting Saturday Night Live and being named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people, Oh has cause to celebrate an incredible year.

“You can’t ever predict anything like this,” said Oh, talking about her year.

Oh has been hailed as a “pioneer,” but she’s quick to point out that the celebration and acclaim “is not the point” of her work.

“‘The first’ to describe whatever I’m doing has happened often,” she says. “You start to inhabit that kind of moniker.”

At the TIME 100 gala Tuesday, Oh named mega-star Beyoncé as an inspiration after watching her Netflix special “Homecoming,” telling etalk that the message of “celebrating one’s power and self and being just explosively excited about it” spoke to her.

-------

With files from CTV's etalk