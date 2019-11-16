Sam Smith praises Celine Dion’s latest album 'Courage'
This cover image released by Sony Music Entertainment Canada/Columbia Records shows "Courage," by Celine Dion. (Sony Music Entertainment Canada/Columbia Records via AP)
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 9:55AM EST
TORONTO -- Singer and songwriter Sam Smith praised Canadian popstar Celine Dion’s new album ‘Courage’ Saturday, crediting Dion for inspiring their singing career.
Smith co-wrote the song “For the Lover That I Lost” on the album, released Friday, a heart-wrenching ballad that points to Dion’s grief after losing her husband in 2016.
“Celine, you are my everything and you are the reason I even sang in the first place,” Smith tweeted Saturday, noting they were “truly honoured” to have co-written the track.
“All hail the queen, the legend and the icon.”
"Courage" is Dion’s first English-language album since the passing of her husband, Rene Angelil, and brother, Daniel, only two days apart.
“You’ve been on my mind every single night/I can’t visualize life without you,” she sings in the song.
“All of the memories feel like magic/all of the fighting seems so sweet/all that we were, my love, is tragic.”