Salman Rushdie honoured at PEN America gala, first in-person appearance since stabbing

Author Salman Rushdie attends the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala Thursday, May 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Author Salman Rushdie attends the 2023 PEN America Literary Gala Thursday, May 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Liberal gun control legislation passes House of Commons

The federal Liberal government's gun control legislation Bill C-21 passed the House of Commons on Thursday. While the majority of MPs voted to see the bill pass into the Senate, two Liberal MPs who represent northern ridings sided with the Conservatives in voting against the legislation.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social