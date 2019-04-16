

Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca Staff





French billionaire Francois-Henri Pinault, who is married to actress Salma Hayek, is pledging more than US$113 million (100 million euros) to help rebuild the damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

In a statement obtained by French newspaper Le Figaro, Pinault said, "My father and myself have decided to unblock a sum of 100 million euros from our Artemis funds (the family holding company) to participate in the effort that will be necessary for the complete reconstruction of Notre-Dame."

A massive fire consumed the roof and destroyed the spire of Notre Dame on Monday, while the monument was under renovations. No one was injured and fire officials say the main structure remains intact.

Pinault announced the donation less than six hours after the fire began.

The 56-year-old businessman is the chairman and CEO of the Kering group, which owns and controls luxury brands including Gucci, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent. He also is president of Groupe Artemis, the French holding company that owns Christie's auction house.

Pinault's pledge is the first major donation announced and follows French President Emmanuel Macron's promise to restore the 856-year-old Paris landmark.

Speaking outside the Cathedral late Monday night, Macron said a public fundraising drive will open Tuesday in France to raise money for the rebuild.

Hayek shared an image of the burning cathedral on Instagram, writing in the caption, "As many others I’m in deep shock and sadness to witness the beauty of Notre-Dame turn into smoke. I love you Paris."

The Oscar-nominated actress and Pinault share a home near Notre Dame and were married in Paris on Valentine's Day in 2009 at the City Hall of the Sixth Arrondissement -- less than a mile away from the cathedral.

Constructed In the 12th century, the Notre Dame Cathedral is home to historic works of art and relics including the Crown of Thorns, which is said to have been worn by Jesus Christ before the crucifixion.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Twitter that a significant amount of the church's artifacts had been recovered.

The church is considered one of the world's greatest religious and architectural treasures, immortalized by Victor Hugo's 1831 novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."