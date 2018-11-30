Sales for Michelle Obama memoir top 2 million copies
Oprah Winfrey, left, interviews former first lady Michelle Obama during a kickoff event for Obama's new book 'Becoming' in Chicago, on Nov. 13, 2018. (Ashlee Rezin / Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 30, 2018 6:24AM EST
NEW YORK -- Michelle Obama's "Becoming" is selling at a pace rarely seen for a political memoir, or any nonfiction book.
Combined hardcover, e-book and audio sales in the U.S. and Canada topped 2 million copies in the first 15 days, Crown Publishing announced Friday. By comparison, former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton's memoir "Living History" needed a month to sell 1 million copies. Former President George W. Bush's "Decision Points" took several weeks to reach 2 million. Former President Bill Clinton's "My Life" quickly sold 1 million copies but took far longer to hit 2 million.
"Becoming," which came out Nov. 13, now has 3.4 million hardcover copies in print. The former first lady is in the midst of a promotional tour, with guests including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.