SAG president: 'What is happening to us is happening in all fields of labour'
Hollywood actors are set to strike alongside film and television writers beginning Friday, July 14 at midnight—the first time two major Hollywood unions are simultaneously striking since 1960. And Fran Drescher, president of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), has something to say about it.
“What happens here is important because what is happening to us is happening in all fields of labour,” said Drescher in a press conference on Thursday. “By means of when employers make Wall Street and greed their priority, and they forget about the essential contributors that make the machine run.”
While 11,500 members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike since May 2 following the end of contracts and unsuccessful negotiations, productions will be forced to halt across the U.S. and beyond as actors stop work in solidarity.
“If we don’t stand tall now, we are all going to be in trouble,” Drescher said. “We are all going to be in jeopardy of being replaced by machines.”
In Drescher’s statement, she calls out the studios for standing on the wrong side of history.
“We are being victimized by a very greedy entity,” she said. “The jig is up, AMPMT. We stand tall. You have to wake up and smell the coffee.”
Watch Drescher's full statement by clicking the video at the top of this article.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Tornado confirmed near Montreal as major storm pounds region
Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down in the Montreal area Thursday as a severe storm system swept through the city and caused major flooding. Meteorologist Monica Vaswani said the tornado was spotted by an observer at the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northwest of the Island of Montreal.
SAG president: 'What is happening to us is happening in all fields of labour'
Watch Screen Actors Guild president Fran Drescher’s full statement ahead of Hollywood actors joining the writers' strike at midnight.
'Cellphone: Unseen Connections': D.C. Smithsonian museum exhibit explores history of the mobile phone
In the fabled National Museum of Natural History, which houses some of the world's oldest artifacts, the latest 'relic' on display is… the cellphone.
Worldwide exclusive: How to watch James Cameron’s conversation on deep sea exploration on CTV News
In a worldwide exclusive, CTV News hosts a conversation and presentation from Oscar-winning filmmaker James Cameron and his lifelong mentor, scientist and explorer Joe MacInnis. Here's how to watch.
Health Canada recalls WMLBK electric shower head heater due to shock and electrocution hazard
Health Canada has recalled WMLBK electric shower head heaters over the potential risk of electrocution.
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
Leaders of a Hollywood's actors union voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with the studios and streaming services broke down.
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
An estimated 125 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of major injuries.
A heat wave named Cerberus has southern Europe in its jaws, and it's only going to get worse
Tourists in central Athens huddled under mist machines, and zoo animals in Madrid were fed fruit popsicles and chunks of frozen food, as southern Europeans braced for a heat wave Thursday, with a warning of severe conditions coming from the European Union's space agency.
Jenny Craig bankruptcy leaves former Alta. employee out thousands: 'I feel traumatized'
A former Jenny Craig employee in Edmonton expects to lose tens of thousands of dollars due to the company filing for bankruptcy.
Canada
-
'They can quickly get dangerous': Coyote pup walks into Winnipeg woman’s home
A Winnipeg woman received a surprise after a coyote pup snuck into her home Wednesday night.
-
At least one 'damaging tornado' touches down in Ottawa
An estimated 125 homes were damaged when at least one tornado touched down in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven Thursday afternoon. There are no reports of major injuries.
-
Health Canada recalls WMLBK electric shower head heater due to shock and electrocution hazard
Health Canada has recalled WMLBK electric shower head heaters over the potential risk of electrocution.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Tornado confirmed near Montreal as major storm pounds region
Environment Canada confirmed a tornado touched down in the Montreal area Thursday as a severe storm system swept through the city and caused major flooding. Meteorologist Monica Vaswani said the tornado was spotted by an observer at the Mirabel airport, about 50 kilometres northwest of the Island of Montreal.
-
Tentative deal reached in B.C. port strike, ending 13-day work stoppage
The strike at British Columbia’s ports is ending after both sides accepted the terms of a proposed deal recommended by a federal mediator.
-
Man charged in shooting death of bystander in Toronto's Leslieville has criminal history
A 32-year-old man from Toronto has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder over the death of a woman who was killed by a stray bullet in Toronto's east end last week.
World
-
Guatemala's political crisis deepens as election tribunal is raided after confirming results
Guatemala sank deeper into political turmoil as the country's top prosecutors raided the headquarters of the electoral authority just hours after it certified the results of the June 25 presidential election.
-
No fingerprints, DNA sample or leads from cocaine found at the White House, the Secret Service says
No fingerprints or DNA turned up on the baggie of cocaine found in a lobby at the White House last week. There are no leads on who brought the drugs into the building, according to a summary of the Secret Service investigation obtained by The Associated Press.
-
Mexico frees 20 kids who worked 12 hour days selling snacks, trinkets at Playa del Carmen resort
Police in Mexico rescued 20 kids ranging in age from 1 to 17 from rented rooms in the resort town of Playa del Carmen, where they were forced to work 12 hours per day selling snacks and trinkets on the streets and beaches, authorities said Thursday.
-
Aid groups seek an EU commission review of migration law in Italy as it impounds rescue ships
A coalition of humanitarian groups formally asked the European Commission to review Italy's legislation governing migration on Thursday, following the Italian government's latest detention of a ship used to rescue migrants at sea.
-
Ghana forcibly deports hundreds of people who had fled extremist violence in Burkina Faso, says UN
Ghana has forcibly deported hundreds of people fleeing violence from Burkina Faso, the United Nations refugee agency said Thursday.
-
Judge rules man accused of trying to open jet's door, attacking crew, not competent for trial
A man charged with attacking a flight attendant with a broken metal spoon and attempting to open an airliner's emergency door on a cross-country flight in March is not currently competent to stand trial, a federal judge ruled.
Politics
-
Tentative deal reached in B.C. port strike, ending 13-day work stoppage
The strike at British Columbia’s ports is ending after both sides accepted the terms of a proposed deal recommended by a federal mediator.
-
Early-learning and child-care ministers promise to work together to improve workforce
Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for early learning and child care say they plan to work together to address workforce challenges.
-
B.C. pulling ads from Facebook and Instagram over Meta's Bill C-18 response
The B.C. government is joining other Canadian jurisdictions in pulling ads from Facebook and Instagram over the decision of the platforms' parent company Meta to block Canadian news.
Health
-
Did past health accords work? Ottawa is trying to make that question easier to answer
When it comes to fixing Canada's ailing health-care systems, governments have often failed to set that baseline -- so it's difficult to know how well the treatment has worked, said Haizhen Mou, a professor with University of Saskatchewan Johnson-Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy.
-
Cancer-causing chemicals found in Hamilton, Ont. air
An air-monitoring experiment found cancer-causing chemicals are polluting an entire Ontario city.
-
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, which will let American women and girls buy contraceptive medication from the same aisle as aspirin and eyedrops.
Sci-Tech
-
'Cellphone: Unseen Connections': D.C. Smithsonian museum exhibit explores history of the mobile phone
In the fabled National Museum of Natural History, which houses some of the world's oldest artifacts, the latest 'relic' on display is… the cellphone.
-
Twitter seeks end to U.S. oversight of data use as FTC's Lina Kahn goes before House committee
Twitter wants a federal court to end an order imposed by the Federal Trade Commission that limits its data security practices.
-
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signs deal with Associated Press to license news stories
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they've made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP's archive of news stories.
Entertainment
-
SAG president: 'What is happening to us is happening in all fields of labour'
Watch Screen Actors Guild president Fran Drescher’s full statement ahead of Hollywood actors joining the writers' strike at midnight.
-
Kevin Spacey fights back tears as he testifies how sex abuse allegations 'exploded' his career
Kevin Spacey fought back tears and dabbed his eyes with a tissue Thursday as he told jurors in a London court how sexual misconduct allegations six years ago had destroyed his career.
-
Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse
Leaders of a Hollywood's actors union voted Thursday to join screenwriters in the first joint strike in more than six decades, shutting down production across the entertainment industry after talks for a new contract with the studios and streaming services broke down.
Business
-
Founder of student aid startup Frank shakes head as prosecutor describes case against her
The founder of student aid startup Frank shook her head repeatedly Thursday as a prosecutor claimed that she tricked J.P. Morgan Chase into paying $175 million for her business by lying about its client base.
-
B.C. pulling ads from Facebook and Instagram over Meta's Bill C-18 response
The B.C. government is joining other Canadian jurisdictions in pulling ads from Facebook and Instagram over the decision of the platforms' parent company Meta to block Canadian news.
-
Bank of Canada's record tightening campaign exposes lenders' mortgage risks
The Bank of Canada's interest rate hike on Wednesday and prospects of more increases heighten risks to mortgage lenders as homeowners are likely stay in debt longer, struggling to make higher payments or pay even the interest portion of their home loans, investors and analysts said.
Lifestyle
-
Hungary slams hefty fine on bookstore chain over LGBTQ2S+ graphic novel, says it violated law
A government office in Hungary on Thursday levied a hefty fine against a national bookseller over a LGBTQ2S+ graphic novel, saying it violated a contentious law that prohibits the depiction of homosexuality to minors.
-
Political tensions 'sustain' hate, racism towards Asian Canadians after surge of discrimination from COVID-19
A new poll by the Angus Reid Institute shows political tensions continue sustaining hate towards Asians in Canada.
-
How to use your air conditioner to save money and energy
Tips and resources for how to be energy-efficient and cost-effective when using your air conditioner during hot summer months.
Sports
-
Ontario horse trainer suspended for suspicious death of racehorse
A racehorse trainer has been suspended from the sport for three years and fined $11,000 for the suspicious death of a horse.
-
IOC declines to give Russia and Belarus formal invitations to Paris Olympics 1 year out
Russia and Belarus will not get a formal invitation to the 2024 Paris Olympics when more than 200 national teams receive their traditional invites later this month, the IOC said Thursday.
-
Ons Jabeur beats Aryna Sabalenka to reach her second Wimbledon final in a row
Ons Jabeur came back from a set and a break down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday and reach the Wimbledon final for the second consecutive year.
Autos
-
GM issues recall over airbag shrapnel risk but doesn't have replacement parts
General Motors issued a safety recall over airbag inflators that can shoot shrapnel into drivers, but the automaker doesn't have replacement parts.
-
U.S. probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven
U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.
-
Another Takata air bag inflator death prompts new U.S. warning about Ram pickups
Stellantis is urging U.S. owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.