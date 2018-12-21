

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prankster Ryan Reynolds received a taste of his own medicine after he became the laughing stock of a holiday party thanks to an ugly sweater and fellow actors Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal.

The Vancouver-born star is well known for trolling other celebrities online, including his own wife, actor Blake Lively, so it was only a matter of time before someone turned the tables on him.

In a post on Instagram Thursday evening, Reynolds shared a photo of himself wearing an unsightly Christmas present sweater adorned with a shiny gold bow as he stands between Jackman and Gyllenhaal. The 42-year-old comedian has a glum expression on his face as his two companions stand beside him enthusiastically smiling.

In a second photo in the same post, Reynolds is seen still standing gloomily between Jackman and Gyllenhaal as they laugh and appear to be in the midst of congratulating each other.

Reynold’s captioned the image: “These f**king a**holes said it was a sweater party.”

Perhaps the saddest or funniest part of the photo – depending on the perspective – is the fact that the tag on Reynold’s Christmas present-themed sweater is addressed to Jackman and Gyllenhaal.

WARNING: Language used in the post below may be offensive to some readers.