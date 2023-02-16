Ryan Seacrest to leave 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' in spring

This image released by ABC shows co-host Kelly Ripa, left, and Ryan Seacrest on the set of 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' on Feb. 8, 2023 in New York. Seacrest has revealed he’s leaving the show this spring. Seacrest ends a six-year run alongside Ripa and his replacement will be her real-life husband, Mark Consuelos. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via AP) This image released by ABC shows co-host Kelly Ripa, left, and Ryan Seacrest on the set of 'Live! With Kelly and Ryan' on Feb. 8, 2023 in New York. Seacrest has revealed he’s leaving the show this spring. Seacrest ends a six-year run alongside Ripa and his replacement will be her real-life husband, Mark Consuelos. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's where average home prices have dropped the most in Canada

While most Canadian real estate markets saw a drop in average home prices in January, not all regions are reporting the same level of decline. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on sale in markets that are seeing some of the largest decreases in average home prices year-over-year.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social