Entertainment

    • Ryan Reynolds had a few questions for Blake Lively's 'It Ends with Us' leading man

    Reynolds questioned Sklenar about a 'suggestive' promo photo for 'It Ends with Us' and asked whether the actor had a nickname for Lively. (Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Reynolds questioned Sklenar about a 'suggestive' promo photo for 'It Ends with Us' and asked whether the actor had a nickname for Lively. (Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Brandon Sklenar came for a press day to promote his new movie and ended up in the hot seat.

    Sklenar, who costars with Blake Lively in the film “It Ends with Us,” was surprised in an interview by Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds. The “Deadpool & Wolverine” star shared a video of the conversation he had with his wife’s on-screen love interest.

    “It’s not every day the husband gets to interview his wife’s love interest in a film,” Reynolds started off. “It’s kind of crazy.”

    What followed was a pretty funny interaction that included Reynolds’ mother, Tammy Reynolds, and his “Deadpool & Wolverine” costar, Hugh Jackman.

    Reynolds questioned Sklenar about a “suggestive” promo photo for “It Ends with Us” and asked whether the actor had a nickname for Lively.

    After Reynolds jokingly claimed he’d been on a “meth journey” for six months, Sklenar asked Reynolds if he wanted to take a break.

    “From Blake?” Reynolds responded. “Sure.”

    Minutes later, Reynolds gave Sklenar a hug before stepping away as his mother appeared.

    “Well, it’s not every day the mother-in-law of the leading lady gets to interview the love interest and the man trying to replace my sweet little gummy bear, Ryan,” Tammy Reynolds said. “Let’s dive in shall we?”

    After reading questions from Ryan Reynolds, which included instruction to “don’t f***ing blow this for me,” Mrs. Reynolds got flirtatious.

    “Goddamn you’re gorgeous,” she told Sklenar. “It creeps up on you.”

    Ryan Reynolds then returned to make the pitch for Sklenar to become his “new dad.”

    They weren’t the only ones making the actor uncomfortable.

    Jackman did as well.

    “It’s not every day a guy gets to interview the love interest of his best friend’s wife and the guy trying to replace Ryan as a husband and me as his best mate,” Jackman said.

    Sklenar ends up complimenting Jackman on his work in “Les Misérables,” The video ended with the Reynolds and Jackman singing Sklenar’s praises before Jackman quipped, “I think we’ve found the next Wolverine.”

    “It Ends with Us” is in theatres Friday.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    • BREAKING

      BREAKING Toronto Maple Leafs name Auston Matthews as captain

      Next time the Toronto Maple Leafs play a hockey game, star centre Auston Matthews will have a 'C' on his jersey. Matthews, 26, was named the team's new captain in a press conference on Wednesday. He takes over from John Tavares, who had held the captaincy since 2019.

    • Fire rips through east-end townhouse unit

      A fire at a townhouse complex in London's east end sent residents fleeing for safety. Around 10:15 p.m. firefighters arrived at 1600 Culver Drive, southeast of Fanshawe College.

    • Local doctor returns from Paris Olympics

      A local doctor has returned from the experience of a lifetime at the Paris Olympics. Dr. Steven Joseph has a family practice at South Huron Medical Centre in Exeter, he works in the emergency department at South Huron Hospital and is also the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Rowing Canada.

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News