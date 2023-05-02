Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join Wrexham's open-top bus parade
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are celebrating in style after both Wrexham's men's and women's teams secured promotion in their respective leagues this season.
The Hollywood co-owners joined the teams for their open-top bus parade through the streets of the city Tuesday.
The pair waved at supporters from one of the three buses filled with players and staff members which rolled passed thousands of adoring fans.
Both Reynolds and McElhenney were at the famous Racecourse Ground to watch the men's team secure promotion from the National League, English soccer's fifth tier, with victory against Boreham Wood on April 23.
They have since reaffirmed their dedication to helping the team climb up English soccer's pyramid.
The parade is also celebrating the women's team which won promotion to the Adran Premier division this season.
"This town," the club tweeted earlier Tuesday, alongside a video of fans cheering as the buses started the parade.
When Reynolds and McElhenney took ownership of the club in February 2021, few could have imagined the impact the pair would make.
Tuesday appeared to be yet another chapter in the fairytale story.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
-
-
-
-
-
1938-2023
1938-2023 | Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
These are the most polluting industries in Canada and the U.S.
A new report has found that Canada released or transferred more than 2.4 billion kilograms of industrial pollutants in 2020, with more than half stemming from one industry.
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join Wrexham's open-top bus parade
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are celebrating in style after both Wrexham's men's and women's teams secured promotion in their respective leagues this season.
Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles on Thursday
King Charles is scheduled to meet with Canadian Indigenous leaders ahead of his May 6 coronation ceremony.
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
Canada updates U.K. travel advisory ahead of coronation due to threat of terrorism
Ottawa is advising Canadians travelling to the U.K. ahead of the coronation of King Charles III to exercise a 'high degree' of caution due to the threat of terrorism.
'A genius': Celebrities, musicians share stories and condolences after Gordon Lightfoot's death
Condolences and tributes streamed in Tuesday following the death of Canadian icon Gordon Lightfoot.
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
Canada
-
Two missing Quebec firefighters swept away in flooded river identified
The search continued Tuesday for two Quebec firefighters swept away in floodwaters northeast of Quebec City, as heavy rains washed out roads and cut off homes in several regions across the province. The two missing firefighters are Christopher Lavoie, 23, and Régis Lavoie, who is in his 50s, Noovo Info has confirmed.
-
Field trip cut short after Quebec elementary school students find body in woods
A school field trip was cut short Tuesday in Sherbrooke, Que. after elementary students stumbled upon a body in a wooded area.
-
Canada's May weather forecast: Stark contrast between western, eastern parts of the country
After a confusing April in terms of temperature, residents of Western Canada may be in for a more consistently sunny May, according to the Weather Network, but it’s a different story in Eastern Canada.
-
Canadian Indigenous leaders to meet with King Charles on Thursday
King Charles is scheduled to meet with Canadian Indigenous leaders ahead of his May 6 coronation ceremony.
-
Expect long passport lineups this week, post-strike immigration backlog: ministers
Talks are set to resume between the Public Service Alliance of Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency, as some 35,000 CRA employees continue to walk the picket line.
-
Major floods cause destruction in Quebec following several days of rain
Hundreds of residents have evacuated their homes in Quebec as local crews race to repair critical infrastructure after floods washed through several municipalities in recent days, and officials say they're expecting even more rain.
World
-
Police arrest man who allegedly threw 'shotgun cartridges' into Buckingham Palace grounds
A man was arrested by British police on Tuesday after he approached the gates of Buckingham Palace and threw items "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the grounds of the palace, London's Metropolitan Police said.
-
Woman IDs 4 of 7 Oklahoma bodies as daughter, grandchildren
A woman said Tuesday that her daughter and three teenage grandchildren were among the seven people found shot to death at a rural Oklahoma property during a search for two missing teens and a convicted sex offender.
-
No charges for ex-officer who hit Tyre Nichols with stun gun
A former Memphis police officer who hit Tyre Nichols with a stun gun during a traffic stop that preceded Nichols' brutal beating by other officers won't be charged criminally, a prosecutor said on Tuesday.
-
5 killed in Haiti as vigilante crowds target suspected gangs
Vigilante killings are surging in Haiti's capital and surrounding areas, where an additional five men were slain and set on fire Tuesday by a crowd that left one of the bodies near a police station in an upscale community.
-
U.S. to temporarily send 1,500 troops to Mexico border
U.S. President Joe Biden's administration will temporarily send 1,500 additional troops to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border, the Pentagon said on Tuesday, in preparation for a possible rise in illegal immigration when COVID-19 border restrictions lift later this month.
-
The balloon that flew over Hawaii? US says it's not China's
The U.S. Defense Department and the Federal Aviation Administration have been tracking a balloon that was flying off the coast of Hawaii last week, but a defence official said Tuesday there's no indication it is connected to China or any other adversary, and it presents no threats to aviation or national security.
Politics
-
Liberals defend revised attempt to amend gun bill to ban future assault-style firearms
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino was on the defensive on Tuesday over his revised approach to federal gun control legislation, saying the proposed definition banning future assault-style firearms rather than targeting those currently on the market was not 'invented out of thin air.'
-
Ex-CEO of Trudeau Foundation Morris Rosenberg supports independent investigation into donations
Former Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation CEO Morris Rosenberg insists donations accepted by the organization under his leadership — which have since come under scrutiny amid foreign interference concerns — did not raise any red flags at the time.
-
Sudan evacuees 'went through hell' and Canada must help stop crisis: Joly in Kenya
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canadians evacuated from Sudan told her they 'went through hell,' and she says Ottawa will do everything possible to help the country find peace.
Health
-
Even a small amount of airplane noise can have a major impact on sleep: study
A study published last month in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Health Perspectives found women who were exposed to even quiet airplane noises were more likely to get less than seven hours of sleep a night.
-
Loneliness poses risks as deadly as smoking: U.S. surgeon general
Widespread loneliness in the U.S. poses health risks as deadly as smoking a dozen cigarettes daily, costing the health industry billions of dollars annually, the U.S. surgeon general said Tuesday in declaring the latest public health epidemic.
-
Mother-to-baby HIV transmission shouldn't be happening in Canada, researchers say
A new study concludes a few pregnant women in Canada are passing HIV to their babies, despite the fact that this country has all the tools needed to stop it from happening.
Sci-Tech
-
Twitter shifts course, allowing governments to post automated weather alerts and transit updates 'for free'
Twitter said Tuesday it will permit public institutions such as transit agencies and the National Weather Service to post large volumes of automated tweets for free, provided that the accounts doing so are 'verified gov or publicly owned services.'
-
Apple, Google partner to combat creepy tracking tactics
Apple and Google are teaming up to thwart unwanted tracking through Bluetooth devices that were created to help people find lost keys, keep tabs on luggage or to locate other things that have a tendency to be misplaced or lost.
-
ChatGPT may have better bedside manner than some doctors, but it lacks some expertise
ChatGPT can be a useful tool for patients who are seeking medical information and guidance, but the artificial intelligence tool can't fully replace the value of a human physician -- it says so itself.
Entertainment
-
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney join Wrexham's open-top bus parade
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are celebrating in style after both Wrexham's men's and women's teams secured promotion in their respective leagues this season.
-
Canadian writer David West Read nabs Tony nomination for '& Juliet'
Canadian writer David West Read was nominated Tuesday for a Tony Award for authoring "& Juliet," a jukebox musical that frames a collection of Max Martin's pop megahits.
-
How will TV shows be affected by the Hollywood writers strike?
Thousands of Hollywood film and television writers will go on strike starting Tuesday, an action that will disrupt TV production. How will the walkout by the Writers Guild of America's affect viewers' favourite TV shows and movies?
Business
-
Tim Hortons parent Restaurant Brands reports Q1 profit and revenue up from year ago
Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$277 million, up from US$270 million a year earlier, as its revenue also climbed higher.
-
Is returning to school worth it for advancing your career? Experts weigh in
There are many perks to returning to school or taking certification courses to upgrade your skills and make your resume stand out, but the return on your investment of time and money depends on your field of choice, experts say.
-
Vancouver's April home sales show 16.5% annual dip, board predicts a comeback soon
The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales slid 16.5 per cent from a year ago as new listings remained below historical norms.
Lifestyle
-
Canadian family travel to 13 countries in a year-long adventure before kids go blind
The Boucherville, Que., family that set out on a world trip before their children are blind have returned with memories to last a lifetime.
-
Cat found in box shipped from China, BC SPCA says
Border service agents in B.C. made a surprising discovery recently, finding a cat in a box that had been shipped from China, according to an animal welfare charity.
-
For healthy plants, test your garden's soil for pH level
Healthy plants are the most critical component of a thriving garden. And one of the best ways to keep them that way is to make sure your soil's pH level suits their needs.
Sports
-
NBA MVP: 76ers' Joel Embiid wins league's top individual honour
Philadelphia 76ers centre and league scoring champion Joel Embiid earned his first NBA MVP trophy Tuesday night, edging two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.
-
Maple Leafs mega-fan welcomes 'curse-breaking' baby boy as team makes history
A Toronto Maple Leafs mega-fan welcomed his newborn son on the same night the team broke a long-standing curse, progressing to the second round of the NHL playoffs for the first time in 19 years.
-
Snoop Dogg plans to start youth hockey league along with Ottawa Senators bid
Rapper Snoop Dogg says he has plans to grow hockey in the U.S. if he becomes a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators.
Autos
-
Tesla raises prices in Canada, U.S., China and Japan
Tesla Inc has raised prices by $300 in Canada, its website showed on Monday, after the company slashed prices of its top-selling vehicles since the start of the year.
-
Chinese electric vehicle brands expand to global markets
Osamu Furukawa has driven lots of Japanese cars for his business converting classic gasoline-powered models to electric. But his favorite ride is an import: A battery-powered SUV from China's BYD Auto.
-
Japan's Honda outlines global strategy for electric cars
Honda is gearing up for an electrification shift in North America with two models developed with General Motors going on sale next year and a bigger EV with a new platform in 2025, a year earlier than initially announced.