Entertainment

    • Ryan Gosling set to return as host of 'Saturday Night Live' on April 13

    Ryan Gosling arrives for the world premiere of "The Fall Guy" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival, March 12, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP) Ryan Gosling arrives for the world premiere of "The Fall Guy" at the Paramount Theatre during the South by Southwest Film Festival, March 12, 2024, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
    Share

    "Saturday Night Live" is about to feel the Kenergy.

    Ryan Gosling will host the long-running NBC show for a third time on April 13.

    The news comes on the heels of the Canadian actor's performance of "Barbie" power ballad "I'm Just Ken" at the Oscars.

    He will be accompanied by musical guest Chris Stapleton.

    This will mark Gosling's first time hosting the show since 2017.

    The Cornwall, Ont., native was up for a best supporting actor Oscar for his role as Ken in "Barbie," but lost out to "Oppenheimer" star Robert Downey Jr.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike

    When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News