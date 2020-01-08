TORONTO -- Canadian pop star Justin Bieber revealed he’s spent a “rough couple years” battling Lyme disease and finding the right treatment.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the “Yummy” singer shot down media speculation that his appearance was somehow related to narcotics.

“They failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, (and) not only that, but had a serious case of chronic Mono (infectious mononucleosis) which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he wrote.

Lyme disease -- caused by the Borrelia bacterium -- is commonly spread by bites from bloodsucking ticks, which live in heavily wooded areas.

Early symptoms commonly include fever and headaches but, if left untreated, a sufferer could be unable to move parts of the face, develop neck stiffness or even heart palpitations.

“It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so-far, incurable disease,” Bieber said, adding he’d eventually be “back and better than ever.”

The “10,000 Hours” singer also referenced an upcoming YouTube docu-series where viewers would learn how he’s been “battling and OVERCOMING” his health issues.

He’s not the only famous Canadian pop star who’s battled with Lyme disease.

In 2015, Avril Lavigne revealed she had been battling it for months. At the time, she said she could barely eat, had trouble breathing and moving, and felt she was "dying."

In another interview, the “Sk8er Boi” singer also dubbed it “literally the worst time of my life."