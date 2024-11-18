Entertainment

    • Roblox tightens messaging rules for under-13 users amid abuse concerns

    Share

    Video game maker Roblox RBLX.N said on Monday that it is rolling out safety measures to prevent users under 13 from directly messaging others without parental consent.

    The gaming platform, which reported around 89 million users last quarter, said it will allow parents and caregivers to remotely manage their child's Roblox account, view friend lists, set spending controls, and manage screen time.

    Roblox has faced claims of child abuse on its platform.

    In August, Turkiye blocked access to Roblox following a court order, as prosecutors investigated concerns about user-generated content potentially leading to abuse.

    A 2022 lawsuit filed in San Francisco claimed that Roblox facilitated the sexual and financial exploitation of a California girl by adult men, allegedly encouraging her to drink, abuse prescription drugs, and share sexually explicit photos.

    The company said it has also introduced a built-in setting that will let users under the age of 13 access public broadcast messages only within games or experiences.

    Roblox will replace age-based content labels with descriptors ranging from "Minimal" to "Restricted," indicating the type of content users can expect. By default, users under nine can only access games labeled "Minimal" or "Mild."

    These new restrictions will also prevent users under 13 from searching, discovering, or playing unlabeled experiences, the company said.

    Restricted content will remain inaccessible until a user is at least 17 years old and has verified their age.

    (Reporting by Rishi Kant in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News