TORONTO – The former home of one of Hollywood's most beloved entertainers has gone up for sale – but if you're interested in putting in a bid, you'd better have nearly $10 million burning a hole in your pocket.

The home in Tiburon, in California's Bay Area, was owned by actor Robin Williams, who lived there until his death by suicide in 2014, according to People.

According to the online real estate listing, the 6,500-square-foot, single-level home features abundant views of and easy access to the San Francisco Bay. It carries a list price of US$7.25 million, or about $9.65 million in Canadian terms.

Amenities include a pool and hot tub, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The home was built in 1987 and last sold in 2008 for just over US$4 million. It's a ritzy house in a ritzy neighbourhood; the median household income in Tiburon is about 2.5 times the U.S. average of US$63,688.

Following Williams' death, many of his fans left flowers and other items outside in tribute. His widow Susan Williams continued to live there.

Robin Williams was well known as one of the top comedic actors in the U.S. in the 1980s and 1990s. He first rose to prominence as the co-star of "Happy Days" spin-off "Mork and Mindy," voiced the genie in the animated "Aladdin" movies and was featured in such notable films as "Dead Poets Society," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Jumanji" and "Death to Smoochy."