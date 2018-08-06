

CTVNews.ca Staff





Robert Redford has announced his plans to retire from acting.

The 81-year-old actor and director, perhaps best known for his breakthrough role in “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” and his work in “All the President’s Men,” confirmed his retirement in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

His final film, “The Old Man & the Gun,” directed by David Lowery, will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.

The film sees Redford star as Forrest Tucker, a real-life career criminal known for his daring prison escapes.

Even though his almost 60-year career in front of the camera may be done, Redford remained tight-lipped about whether or not he would take on future projects as a director.

Redford won the Academy Award for Best Director in 1980 for his directorial debut, “Ordinary People,” and received critical acclaim for his 1992 work “A River Runs Through It”

He is also the founder of the Sundance Institute, the organizer of the annual Sundance Film Festival.

Actor Rob Lowe took to Twitter following the announcement to honour Redford and his career.

"Redford made it look too easy," Rob Lowe tweeted Monday morning. "He was too subtle and too good-looking to be an acting awards darling."

In honor of my hero Robert Redford’s retirement, here are my favorites of his films: Butch Cassidy, The Natural, Three Days Of The Condor, The Sting, All The President’s Men, Electric Horseman. What an unparalleled run he’s had. — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) August 6, 2018