

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Quebec playwright and stage director Robert Lepage is weighing in on the cancellation of his controversial SLAV show, criticized because it featured a white woman singing songs composed by black slaves.

Robert Lepage says he won't wade into the issue of cultural appropriation, but says in a lengthy statement the discourse that led to the cancellation of the show earlier this week was a direct blow to artistic freedom.

Lepage says theatre is based on the principle of someone playing someone else or pretending to be someone else and when that's no longer permitted, the very essence of theatre is rendered meaningless.

SLAV, among the most popular tickets at this year's edition of the festival, was the subject of protests and called out for appropriation of black culture and history.

The show was described as "a theatrical odyssey based on slave songs," and described by organizers as a journey "through traditional Afro-American songs, from cotton fields to construction sites, railroads, from slave songs to prison songs."

After heavy criticism, The Montreal International Jazz Festival cancelled the remaining presentations on Wednesday and apologized to anyone offended by a decision to put the show on during the festival.

Lepage says if it was up to him, the show would still be running.