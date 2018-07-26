

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec stage director Robert Lepage announced the cancellation of the upcoming stage show "Kanata" on Thursday after North American co-producers withdrew their interest in the project.

In a statement, Lepage and his Ex Machina production company said they were nixing planned presentations in Paris due to a lack of financial support brought on by the controversy surrounding the show's lack of Indigenous representation.

Kanata claimed to explore Canada's history "through the lens of the relationship between white and Aboriginal Peoples" and did not include any Indigenous actors.

The co-producers' interest in the project waned amid the controversy ahead of the planned French debut in December by acting troupe Theatre du Soleil.

"Certain ones (co-producers) have now announced their withdrawal," Lepage's statement noted. "Considering what we recently went through, we certainly understand their concerns. But without their financial support, we are unable to finish creating Kanata with Theatre du Soleil.

"Therefore, we are putting an end to the project."

Lepage and Paris theatre director Ariane Mnouchkine met for nearly six hours last week with more than 30 members of the Indigenous community who had previously signed an open letter in Le Devoir denouncing the production.

Some of those in attendance were disappointed the meeting ended without a commitment from Lepage to revisit the show's casting.

In the statement, the renowned Quebec impresario and the company said there needs to be a broader, calmer discussion on cultural appropriation and the right to free artistic expression.

Earlier this month, Lepage's controversial "SLAV" show, which featured a white woman and largely white cast singing songs composed by black slaves, was cancelled by the Montreal International Jazz Festival after being called out for appropriation of black culture and history.

Lepage said at the time the cancellation of "SLAV" amounted to a direct attack on artistic freedom.

The award-winning playwright steered clear of the cultural appropriation debate at that time, but said from an artistic standpoint, theatre is based on the principle of someone playing someone else or pretending to be someone else.

"Stepping into the shoes of another person to try to understand them, and in the process, perhaps understand ourselves, better," Lepage said in a July 6 statement. "This ancient ritual requires that we borrow, for the duration of a performance, someone else's look, voice, accent and at times even gender."

"SLAV" is scheduled to be presented elsewhere in Quebec next year and Ex Machina says it will meet with those opposed to that show.

Lepage and Ex Machina say they won't comment further on Kanata's cancellation.