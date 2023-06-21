Robert Downey Jr. weaves introspection and vulnerability into a show about cars

FILE - This Oct. 20, 2016 file photo shows Robert Downey Jr. at the Los Angeles premiere of "Doctor Strange." Downey Jr. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) FILE - This Oct. 20, 2016 file photo shows Robert Downey Jr. at the Los Angeles premiere of "Doctor Strange." Downey Jr. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social