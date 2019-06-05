

Relaxnews





Actor Robert Downey Jr. used Amazon's re:MARS AI and ML-focused conference to announce the upcoming launch of an organization that will clean the planet with advanced technologies like robotics and nanotechnology.

On Tuesday, Robert Downey Jr announced at re:MARS in Las Vegas that he'll be launching The Footprint Coalition next year, an organization that will use advanced technologies to clean up Earth, as reported by Variety.

According to Downey, who had previously spoken with a roundtable of experts, "Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the plant significantly, if not totally, in 10 years." Though he doesn't go into details about how exactly he and the organization plan to accomplish this, he did say that this could be one of the most important things he'll have ever done.

As the state of the Earth continues to decline, Downey admitted that AI gives him hope in slowing or reversing the deterioration. In fact, Downey and his wife Susan Downey are behind a documentary series about AI set to launch this year on YouTube Red.

The Footprint Coalition is slated to launch in April of next year.