Robert De Niro reacts to Al Pacino becoming a father again at 83

Robert De Niro (left) and Al Pacino are pictured here in 2020. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images) Robert De Niro (left) and Al Pacino are pictured here in 2020. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social