

Relaxnews





The British singer-songwriter has teamed up with the Norwegian producer on "Carry On," out on April 19.

The collaborative track will appear on the original soundtrack of the upcoming film "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu," out in theaters on May 10.

The album will feature the film's original music composed by Henry Jackman -- who has previously contributed to the soundtracks of "Kick-Ass," "X-Men: First Class," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Kingsman: The Secret Service" among other films.

According to Japanese sources, the record will also include a new track by Lil Uzi Vert, "Electricity," produced by Pharrell Williams.

It won't be Rita Ora's first contribution to a film soundtrack. The British singer previously collaborated with former One Direction member Liam Payne on "For You," featured in the "Fifty Shades Freed" soundtrack. She also performed "Grateful," written by Diane Warren, for the soundtrack of 2014 drama "Beyond the Lights."

⚡️CARRY ON⚡️

I can’t wait to show you my new song with @KygoMusic for @DetPikachuMovie out Friday!!! �� are you ready? Presave at https://t.co/QECxgOy6Z9

���� #CarryOn pic.twitter.com/5yeF0tmLjn — Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 15, 2019

Rita Ora and Kygo's "Carry On" will release April 19. In the meantime, watch the official trailer of "Pokémon: Detective Pikachu" with Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith: