

The Associated Press





PITTSBURGH - Up-and-coming rapper Jimmy Wopo has been shot and killed in Pittsburgh.

Police say Wopo was killed and another man injured when someone opened fire on their car in the city's Hill District Monday afternoon.

Wopo's manager Taylor Maglin confirmed the death Monday, saying in a Facebook post, "I lost my brother today and it's the worst feeling in the world."

The 21-year-old musician, whose real name was Travon Smart, had multiple videos that surpassed 1 million views on YouTube, including "Elm Street" and "First Day Out."

He previously told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he had been shot twice in the past.

His attorney, Owen Seman, says he spoke with Wopo minutes before the shooting to discuss a contract with a major rap label.

Thanks for the love and prayers, my bro with God now����Trapnese 4ever�� — Hardo (@trapnhardo) June 18, 2018

On Feb. 27 of last year, I asked Jimmy Wopo what it was like to grow up in an environment of violence and chaos. This was his (sobering, powerful) answer.



The 21-year-old was shot dead today in the Hill District. pic.twitter.com/0VFosaxmDb — Julian Routh (@julianrouth) June 19, 2018

Another rapper took by his own city ... rest up my brother @jimmywopo_ ����‍♂️���� pic.twitter.com/ZHxXHdT9We — DOE BEEZY/FREEBANDZ (@DoeBoyOfficial) June 18, 2018

Man... RIP Jimmy Wopo. One of the few new artists I enjoyed a lot in the last year. I remember Mac tweeted "First Day Out" and I thought this dude is very charismatic AND he can rap. 'Back Against The Wall' was a great album. Sad he won't get a chance to reach his potential. — Sermon (@SermonsDomain) June 18, 2018