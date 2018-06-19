Rising rapper Jimmy Wopo shot dead in Pittsburgh
Published Tuesday, June 19, 2018 7:39AM EDT
PITTSBURGH - Up-and-coming rapper Jimmy Wopo has been shot and killed in Pittsburgh.
Police say Wopo was killed and another man injured when someone opened fire on their car in the city's Hill District Monday afternoon.
Wopo's manager Taylor Maglin confirmed the death Monday, saying in a Facebook post, "I lost my brother today and it's the worst feeling in the world."
The 21-year-old musician, whose real name was Travon Smart, had multiple videos that surpassed 1 million views on YouTube, including "Elm Street" and "First Day Out."
He previously told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he had been shot twice in the past.
His attorney, Owen Seman, says he spoke with Wopo minutes before the shooting to discuss a contract with a major rap label.
Thanks for the love and prayers, my bro with God now����Trapnese 4ever��— Hardo (@trapnhardo) June 18, 2018
On Feb. 27 of last year, I asked Jimmy Wopo what it was like to grow up in an environment of violence and chaos. This was his (sobering, powerful) answer.— Julian Routh (@julianrouth) June 19, 2018
The 21-year-old was shot dead today in the Hill District. pic.twitter.com/0VFosaxmDb
Another rapper took by his own city ... rest up my brother @jimmywopo_ ����♂️���� pic.twitter.com/ZHxXHdT9We— DOE BEEZY/FREEBANDZ (@DoeBoyOfficial) June 18, 2018
Pittsburgh Legend ���� @jimmywopo_ pic.twitter.com/yzWwSGb2WV— Chevy Woods (@CHEVYWOODS) June 18, 2018
Man... RIP Jimmy Wopo. One of the few new artists I enjoyed a lot in the last year. I remember Mac tweeted "First Day Out" and I thought this dude is very charismatic AND he can rap. 'Back Against The Wall' was a great album. Sad he won't get a chance to reach his potential.— Sermon (@SermonsDomain) June 18, 2018
Damn R.I.P. #JimmyWopo ����— King Push (@PUSHA_T) June 18, 2018
RIP to Jimmy Wopo.— Noah Miller (@iamnoahmiller) June 18, 2018
Your legacy will live on forever. Your impact to our city, Pittsburgh, will never be forgotten.