Entertainment

    • Ringo Starr believes Barry Keoghan is 'taking drum lessons' to portray him in biopic

    Ringo Starr believes Barry Keoghan is 'taking drum lessons' to portray him in biopic. (Getty Images via CNN Newsource) Ringo Starr believes Barry Keoghan is 'taking drum lessons' to portray him in biopic. (Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Ringo Starr is ready to see Barry Keoghan play the drums… as Ringo Starr.

    The Beatle recently sat down for an interview with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier, who asked Starr what he thinks of speculation that “Saltburn” star Keoghan has been cast to portray him in director Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles biopics.

    “I think it’s great. I believe he’s somewhere taking drum lessons and I hope not too many,” said the Beatles drummer, seemingly confirming Keoghan’s casting.

    Keoghan’s name has long been in the mix to play Starr, but a source with knowledge told CNN on Wednesday that despite the legendary musician’s comments, “there are no deals for any cast yet.”

    CNN has reached out to representatives for Starr, Keoghan and Sony Pictures Entertainment, the film’s studio, for comment.

    Sony announced in February that Mendes will be directing four separate feature-length biopics chronicling the story of the Beatles through the eyes of each of its members; Paul McCartney, Starr, and the late John Lennon and George Harrison.

    Ever since, some have speculated that actors Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson, among others, are attached to portray other members of the Fab Four.

    In May, Mescal addressed the speculation, telling GQ that he would “love to be involved, but there’s nothing set in stone.”

    According to a news release, each film will be told from each band member’s point of view and will collectively “intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history.” Mendes, who won an Oscar in 2000 for best director for “American Beauty,” was granted full access to the Beatles’ life stories and music for the films, the release said.

    Each film will have its own theatrical release in 2027, the exact dates of which will be announced closer to their debut.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals table GST holiday legislation, putting $250 rebate on backburner

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised holiday consumer relief package has been split in half. After NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party was only ready to help pass the GST/HST holiday portion of the affordability announcement, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland tabled legislation Wednesday that only seeks to enact that measure.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    100-year-old Winnipeg man walks blocks to see his wife

    It's considered lucky to live to be 100, but often when you hit that milestone, you're faced with significant mobility issues. Not Winnipeg's Jack Mudry. The centenarian regularly walks five blocks to get where he wants to go, the care home where his wife Stella lives.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News