Rihanna soars on high during Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna began her Super Bowl halftime show hanging high above the field.
She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to “B---- Better Have My Money.”
Dancers wearing what looked like white ski suits moved in sync on their own suspended platforms and several danced on a stage on the field.
She and her dancers were lowered to stage that matched her outfit, and moved in sync as she sped through two other hits, “Where Have You Been,” and “Only Girl,” belting out “Want you to make me feel like I’m the only girl in the world.”
There were none of the instant costume changes, scene shifts or guest appearances that have been a constant at other Super Bowl halftimes.
The theme — and the colour scheme — stayed the same throughout her set, with red lights bathing the long stage.
More of the dancers in white flooded and filled the field as the performance went on.
Fireworks went off and lights sparkled from the stand as she was raised alone back into the air and sang “Diamond” — with its refrain of “shine bright like a diamond” — as the set closed.
The performance was her first live event in seven years, and her first since becoming a mother nine months ago.
A SIMPLY SPANGLED BANNER
Country star Chris Stapleton made the national anthem a simple affair at Super Bowl 57, standing alone on the field accompanied by only his electric guitar as he sang “The Star Spangled Banner” moments before the Kansas City Chiefs kickoff to the Philadelphia Eagles to start the game.
Dressed simply in smooth black denim and sunglasses, with neatly combed hair instead of his signature feathered cowboy hat, he sang the anthem as a plaintive ballad, picking it up to rock only briefly as he delivered the final lines “banner yet wave” and “land of the free!”
His anthem felt slow, but it clocked in at 2 minutes, 2 seconds, under the 2 minutes, 5 seconds predicted by oddsmakers. But it was more than 10 seconds longer than last year’s sung by another country star, Mickey Guyton.
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni and starting centre Jason Kelce both had tears in their eyes during Stapleton’s emotional performance.
As the eight-time Grammy winner sang, “CODA” star Troy Kotsur, the first deaf man to win an acting Oscar, signed the anthem lyrics.
OTHER ANTHEMS
Before Stapleton's anthem, “Abbot Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”
Wearing a flowing red velvet gown, Ralph began the song dubbed the Black national anthem as a reflective ballad, and it became a soaring hymn as it went on, with military-style drums joining her and a choir dressed all in white chiming in behind her on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
And R&B legend Babyface delivered “America the Beautiful” as a soulful folk song, playing an acoustic guitar painted with an American flag and blue flowers as he stood alone on the field. A backing track with drum machines and singers kicked in before he was done.
FAMOUS FANS, PERFORMERS AND PITCH PEOPLE
Die-hard Chiefs fan Paul Rudd was on the field before the game, sporting a big smile and a team jersey.
Philadelphia native Bradley Cooper, wearing an Eagles T-shirt, celebrated from the stands as his team put the game's first points on the board. Another famous Philly fan, Kevin Hart, wearing a jersey, stood and flapped his arms.
Jay-Z, Tiffany Haddish, rapper GloRilla and chef Gordon Ramsay were also spotted in the stadium.
Pregame performances came from DJ Snake and Jason Derulo, whose backup dancers included synchronized robot dogs.
Many stars have made the scene at Super Bowl week parties.
And many others, including Serena Williams, Adam Driver and John Travolta, are showing up in the big game's big commercials.
___
AP Entertainment Writer Jonathan Landrum contributed to this story from Glendale, Ariz.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border
U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.
Here is what we know about the unidentified objects shot down over North America
An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday, marking the third time in a week that U.S. fighter jets have taken down objects in North American airspace.
Employers face 'resistance' as they seek to increase office days
Hybrid and remote arrangements that became commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic may not be going away any time soon, but some big Canadian employers want people to clock in from their office desks more frequently.
Rihanna soars on high during Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna began her Super Bowl halftime show hanging high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to 'B---- Better Have My Money.'
OPINION | Don Martin: Three ethical lapses tarnish the brand of all politicians
The premier of Canada's most populous province, one of the prime minister's favourite cabinet ministers and Canada's biggest-city mayor face difficult questions over their ethical conduct. But ethical breaches are not all equally egregious. Don Martin shares his take on this trifecta of questionable behaviours, ranked from least to most severe.
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
Canada confirms takedown of 'high-altitude object' over Lake Huron; Trudeau talks object over Yukon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered an unidentified cylindrical object shot down over central Yukon Saturday because it posed a threat to civilian planes and potentially to Canadians. Trudeau says Canada and the United States are taking the situation 'extremely seriously.'
The truth behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl
'He Gets Us' a campaign to promote Jesus and Christianity, is running two ads during the game as part of a staggering US$100 million media investment, but the campaign has ties to conservative political aims, anti-LGBTQ views and far-right ideologies that appear at odds with the campaign's inclusive messaging.
John Tory's affair, resignation blow up Toronto mayor's legacy as calm, stable leader
Torontonians will return to the polls just months after October's municipal election saw John Tory cruise to what was supposed to be a third full term.
Canada
-
Canada confirms takedown of 'high-altitude object' over Lake Huron; Trudeau talks object over Yukon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered an unidentified cylindrical object shot down over central Yukon Saturday because it posed a threat to civilian planes and potentially to Canadians. Trudeau says Canada and the United States are taking the situation 'extremely seriously.'
-
John Tory's affair, resignation blow up Toronto mayor's legacy as calm, stable leader
Torontonians will return to the polls just months after October's municipal election saw John Tory cruise to what was supposed to be a third full term.
-
Beloved Ontario chef dodges imminent deportation in the nick of time
A beloved Hamilton, Ont. chef dodged imminent deportation in January with just days to spare after the Canadian government extended his stay for another 18 months.
-
Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon under PM Trudeau's orders
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over central Yukon on Saturday as part of a Norad operation, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace.
-
Who is Jennifer McKelvie? What we know about the councillor poised to take over as Toronto mayor
Mayor John Tory has announced his intention to resign from office after admitting to having a relationship with a staff member.
-
Toronto Mayor John Tory is resigning. What happens next?
Mayor John Tory has announced he will resign in the coming days. Here's what's expected to happen next.
World
-
U.S. shoots down flying object over Lake Huron near Canadian border
U.S. military fighter jets on Sunday shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron, the Pentagon said, the latest incident since a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon put North American security forces on high alert. It was the fourth unidentified flying object to be shot down over North America by a U.S. missile in a little more than a week.
-
'Unidentified object' downed over Lake Huron, 3rd this week
The United States believes the unidentified objects shot down by American fighter jets over Canada and Alaska were balloons, though smaller than the China balloon downed over the Atlantic Ocean last weekend, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday.
-
Turkiye detains building contractors as earthquake deaths pass 33K
Turkish justice officials targeted more than 130 people allegedly involved in shoddy and illegal construction methods as rescuers extricated more survivors, including a pregnant woman and two small children, six days after a pair of earthquakes collapsed thousands of buildings.
-
Russia continues to shell Ukraine amid grinding push in east
Russian forces over the weekend continued to shell Ukrainian cities amid a grinding push to seize more land in the east of the country, with Ukrainian officials saying that Moscow is having trouble launching its much-anticipated large-scale offensive there.
-
Here is what we know about the unidentified objects shot down over North America
An unidentified object was shot down over northern Canada on Saturday, marking the third time in a week that U.S. fighter jets have taken down objects in North American airspace.
-
Anhydrous ammonia leak prompts shelter-in-place order in parts of Harris County, Texas
Some Houston-area residents have been asked to stay indoors after an anhydrous ammonia leak at a warehouse in Katy, authorities said Sunday.
Politics
-
Canada confirms takedown of 'high-altitude object' over Lake Huron; Trudeau talks object over Yukon
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered an unidentified cylindrical object shot down over central Yukon Saturday because it posed a threat to civilian planes and potentially to Canadians. Trudeau says Canada and the United States are taking the situation 'extremely seriously.'
-
Norad shoots down 'unidentified object' over Yukon under PM Trudeau's orders
A U.S. fighter jet shot down an 'unidentified object' over central Yukon on Saturday as part of a Norad operation, an act Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered after the object violated Canadian airspace.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Don Martin: Three ethical lapses tarnish the brand of all politicians
The premier of Canada's most populous province, one of the prime minister's favourite cabinet ministers and Canada's biggest-city mayor face difficult questions over their ethical conduct. But ethical breaches are not all equally egregious. Don Martin shares his take on this trifecta of questionable behaviours, ranked from least to most severe.
Health
-
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
-
'It's bittersweet': Crucial COVID-19 data tracker shutting down after three years
The COVID-19 dashboard created by a team of academics at Johns Hopkins University will be shutting down in March, three years after it launched right when infections began to explode worldwide.
-
'Next wave' of cancer treatments trains immune system to target illness: doctor
Multiple provinces are investing in a form of T-cell therapy that could offer hope for cancer patients who are running out of treatment options, according to an Ontario physician.
Sci-Tech
-
Is ChatGPT coming for your job? Experts say the answer is complicated
Is AI on track replace humans in a wide range of industries? Experts say the answer isn't straightforward.
-
We interviewed ChatGPT to ask if AI could replace human jobs, here’s what it said
The emergence of sophisticated new artificial intelligence (AI) programs capable of performing a growing number of human tasks has many asking: will AI replace me someday? CTVNews.ca asked AI chatbot ChatGPT. Here is what it said.
-
Russian spacecraft docked at space station has coolant leak, crew safe
An uncrewed Russian supply ship docked at the International Space Station has lost coolant pressure, the Russian space corporation and NASA reported Saturday, saying the incident doesn't pose any danger to the station's crew.
Entertainment
-
Rihanna soars on high during Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna began her Super Bowl halftime show hanging high above the field. She wore a puffy, bright red jumpsuit as she stood on a transparent square that moved her up and down as she hovered in the air over the turf at State Farm Stadium and belted out the lyrics to 'Bitch Better Have My Money.'
-
Doja Cat, John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads
The big day for marketers has arrived: The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest, glitziest stage.
-
'Magic Mike's Last Dance' wins Super Bowl weekend box office
The third installment in the 'Magic Mike' series danced its way to the top of the box office charts this weekend with a James Cameron double header, 'Avatar: The Way of Water' and 'Titanic' looming close behind.
Business
-
Employers face 'resistance' as they seek to increase office days
Hybrid and remote arrangements that became commonplace during the COVID-19 pandemic may not be going away any time soon, but some big Canadian employers want people to clock in from their office desks more frequently.
-
The truth behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl
'He Gets Us' a campaign to promote Jesus and Christianity, is running two ads during the game as part of a staggering US$100 million media investment, but the campaign has ties to conservative political aims, anti-LGBTQ views and far-right ideologies that appear at odds with the campaign's inclusive messaging.
-
Regulator reining in Greatway's multiple levels of questionable insurance marketing
Life insurance for a baby might sound a little off, but fast-growing Greatway Financial Inc. says it's never too early to sign up.
Lifestyle
-
How the 'boneless wing' became a tasty culinary lie
With the Super Bowl at hand, behold the cheerful untruth that has been perpetrated upon (and generally with the blessing of) the chicken-consuming citizens of the United States on menus across the land: a boneless wing' that isn't a wing at all.
-
Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, Chicago study says
Instant noodles account for almost a third of childhood burn injuries, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Chicago.
-
Couple transforming century-old church into dream home
The Everett Methodist Church, built in 1906, is undergoing a transformation to become Steve Storgin and Vera Dos Santos' dream home.
Sports
-
Doja Cat, John Travolta, Adam Driver star in Super Bowl ads
The big day for marketers has arrived: The Super Bowl is advertising's biggest, glitziest stage.
-
U.S. sports gambling sites cash in on Super Bowl betting mania
With more states legalizing gambling on sports, Super Bowl LVII will probably be the biggest event for the industry ever. The American Gaming Association is predicting that more than 50 million people will bet about US$16 billion on the National Football League championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
-
Canadian women end strike over threat of legal action from Canada Soccer
Facing the threat of legal action from Canada Soccer, the Canadian women's team has agreed to return to training and play in the SheBelieves Cup.
Autos
-
Japan's Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID-19
Honda reported a 27 per cent jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials.
-
Uber brings back pooled rides to Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver
Ride-hailing app Uber has brought back its carpooling service in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver after a nearly three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns.
-
Japan's Nissan reports better profit as chip crunch eases
Nissan reported a 55 per cent jump in its October-December profit Thursday, as the Japanese automaker gears up for a less bumpy journey with its French alliance partner Renault.